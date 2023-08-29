IPSWICH — An Amesbury woman was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after her car crashed head-on into a cement truck.
At 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Ipswich police and firefighters responded to a call reporting a head-on collision involving a passenger vehicle and a cement truck on High Street.
Although the driver of the cement truck was left unharmed from the crash, the driver of the passenger vehicle, a 55-year-old Amesbury woman, was initially trapped inside her vehicle until Ipswich firefighters managed to free her with hydraulic tools after 15 minutes, according to a press release.
Once freed, the driver was transported by an Action EMS ambulance to Beverly Hospital. She was then released from Beverly Hospital later the next day.
“It appears that the Amesbury woman crossed the centerline into the path of the cement truck based on the preliminary investigation, but they’re still conducting a larger, more thorough investigation of the incident,” said Robert Mills, of John Guilfoil Public Relations, on behalf of Ipswich public safety officials.
The Rowley Ready Mix cement truck that was struck also caused a significant fuel spill on the roadway, and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was called to the scene for cleanup.
"I want to thank members of the public for their patience as we responded to this major crash," police Chief Paul Nikas said in a news release. "We appreciate the public's understanding as we go about our duties."
It's unclear whether charges will result from the incident, Ipswich police said.