SALEM — A woman going to retrieve her dog from the pet groomer on Tuesday ended up crashing her vehicle through the wall at Alicyn’s Laundro-Mutt after picking up her canine.
Salem police described the woman as “elderly” and said she went with a friend to pickup her pet and had just pulled into a space in the parking lot of the two-story brick mini-mall at 131 Boston St., when her foot apparently slipped off the brake pedal and onto the accelerator.
The car lurched forward, through the front door and into the sales/reception room of the business, scattering bricks everywhere.
The vehicle took out a counter, some chairs and displays, along with much of the front wall and dozens of bricks, according to police.
Fortunately, neither dogs nor people were in its path and no one was injured. The driver’s friend got a small cut, but nothing more, police said.
The building was another matter. According to the building inspector, the damage does not appear to be structural and the second floor of the long, rectangular brick building did not appear to be affected.
Police said the accident remains under investigation, and no charges had been filed as of late Tuesday.