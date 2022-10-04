SALEM — Police reported a car went into the waters of Crane River just short of the Kernwood Bridge Tuesday night in Salem.
The car was going north at approximately 9:05 p.m. on Kernwood Street, according to police, when it went off the road, across a parking lot, through a fence and down an embankment into the water.
Officers said the operator, who had successfully escaped his vehicle, was just climbing out of the water when they arrived.
There was no passengers, and the driver appeared to be unhurt. Police did not release his identity.
No further information was available last night, and the accident remains under investigation