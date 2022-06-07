DANVERS — Care Dimensions has hired a new president and CEO.
Dr. Stephanie Patel stepped into the role Friday at Care Dimensions, the largest hospice and palliative care nonprofit in Massachusetts. The hospice organization is based in Danvers.
Patel has been the organization’s chief medical officer since 2006, and is replacing Patricia Ahern, who is retiring after five years of leading Care Dimensions.
“I am honored to take on this new challenge with Care Dimensions, an organization that is so meaningful to me… ” Patel said in a statement. “I will continue to work with our teams and referral partners to increase awareness, access and develop innovative programs to continue to support patients living with advanced illnesses.”
Patel graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and received an MBA from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
She is board certified as a hospice medical director and in family, hospice and palliative care medicine, according to the statement.
She worked in Minneapolis’ Fairview Health System as a hospice medical director and palliative care physician, and is a fellow of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine.
Patel also lectures on the field of hospice and palliative care across the country and teaches physicians through the Harvard Palliative Care Medicine Fellowship Program.
John Collins, Care Dimensions board chair, said Patel has the expertise to bring the organization into the next generation.
“Over the last 16 years at Care Dimensions, in addition to directing the medical component of all clinical programs, Dr. Patel has developed specialized patient programs, recruited and mentored clinical teams and educated and engaged clinical referral partners to increase patients’ access to quality hospice and palliative care,” Collins said in the statement.
“Additionally, her leadership and commitment to quality of care have been critical factors in Care Dimensions’ recognition as a national Circle of Life award winner and as a Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in Healthcare recipient,” he continued.
Collins also thanked Ahern for her leadership over the last five years.
“The board is sincerely grateful to Pat for her dedication to Care Dimensions and wishes her the best in retirement,” he said.
