PEABODY — A $270,000 grant will bring new technology and resources to vocational programs at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School this year.
A state Skills Capital Grant will help pay to renovate and modernize simulation labs for the school’s criminal justice and protective services program, as well as a preschool simulation lab for its early childhood education program.
Peabody High was one of 77 institutions that received a cut of the state’s $22 million grant. The funding will help students in career and technical education (CTE) programs around the state to develop career-specific skills before joining the workforce.
“With this grant money rolling in, we’re able to provide state of the art equipment and experiences for students,” said PVMHS Principal Brooke Randall. “They’re on the cutting edge, and (the students’) ability to be able to get these certifications before leaving high school is just super exciting.”
Thanks to the grant, early childhood education students will be able to create lesson plans for preschoolers and kindergarteners and implement them in this simulated classroom, which will be made up of young children from the school's Little Tanners program, said Shannon Spinosa, CTE/vocational director for PVMHS.
They will also use new infant and child simulation dolls to understand more firsthand what teaching and parenting is really like.
“With COVID, what we learned is that our students knew the content, but lacked that social interaction piece with other teachers or other professionals,” Spinosa said. “They had a hard time with that soft-skill knowledge, so the thought process was to create a simulation lab that will mimic preschool and kindergarten classrooms.”
Once students in the program become seniors, they intern in Peabody elementary school classrooms where they help the teachers and work with students directly. They also get their early childhood education peer certification.
“They can then go off to college and become our next generation of educators, which is really awesome,” Spinosa said.
The criminal justice and protective services program will have two new 911 simulators, costing $22,000 each, thanks to the grant. These programs will train students as 911 operators, and allow them to leave the program with their 911 operator’s license.
“There’s not a lot of 911 courses out there, but these individuals will walk out of schools ready to make $19 or $20 an hour (in these positions),” Spinosa said.
In addition to simulating emergency medical scenarios, where students will be able to treat practice patients in emergency scenarios and use forensic equipment, students will also be able to learn what it’s like being firefighters and police officers during tough situations.
The Peabody police and fire departments have been “hugely supportive” of the program and have directed educators on what type of equipment the program should purchase, Spinosa said.
Through the grants, students in both programs will become CPR certified and get the babysitting certifications, as well as become OSHA certified.
“These programs give them the foundation to further their education into college and really make them ahead of the game,” Spinosa said.
The new grant will help attract even more students to these programs, said Peabody Superintendent Josh Vadala.
“This is an opportunity to expand on the criminal justice and protective services program, which was a new program for us last year,” Vadala said. “The students have really embraced it.”
The medical assistant program also received a separate $125,000 grant to create a new simulation lab for those students, and the cosmetology and culinary arts programs were recently awarded $20,000 to revamp their classrooms to function more like professional spaces in these fields.
The six CTE programs at PVMHS have grown significantly over the last few years, with these specialty classes “bursting at the seams,” Spinosa said.
“That’s what’s awesome about comprehensive high schools,” she said. “They give students a number of different avenues and allow them to not only have CTE courses, but also our advanced classes, AP classes, which is beneficial for individuals that are going off to college.”
