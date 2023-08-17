SALEM — A summer work project culminating in hundreds of hours of mentoring, career path research, and exploration helped launch close to a hundred careers at the Bertolon School of Business Thursday.
Local non-profit LEAP For Education wrapped up a six-week career mentor-tailored summer work program. Through the initiative, nearly 100 students in Salem and Lynn Public Schools worked with career professionals on a paid internship-like work program for the past six weeks, where students worked each business day at minimum wage, netting them close to $2,000 by program's end, according to Linda Sarris, executive director at LEAP.
"In 2020 and 2021, we had about 30, 40 students that we did a virtual model with, like a first attempt at what a career virtual camp program would look like," she said. "We realized in the virtual model we can draw from experts all over the country, and we've even had people who've mentored from outside of the country. I think we had one person from Paris last summer."
Since July 10, the volunteer mentors worked with the students on career paths capturing their interest. That included learning about how people enter the career, what kind of degrees or certificates are needed, the ethical questions they face along the way, and more. The program capped out at close to 100 for 2023, with only two students not completing it — one due to a medical situation, and another because they transitioned to an alternative program before LEAP's ended.
Many students didn't just gravitate toward areas of interest with their career path choices, however. While that was certainly the goal, some students had personal experiences driving their choice.
"Mine has to do with women's safety," said Sharon Rodriguez Santos, one student whose project board included a QR code linking directly to HAWC.
By program's end, her project built a model 12-week curriculum for a course titled "Empowerment for Change: Combating Femicide, Rape, Sexual Harassment, Self-Defense, and Clothing Design."
"I have family who has suffered from domestic violence and sexual harassment, and I was never there to help them," Rodriguez Santos said. "They had to suffer that in silence, so I wanted to help other women and young girls who deal with that. I learned a lot about it, that a lot of them suffer from it in silence."
Maria Barrios and Yaindy Alvarado, students from Lynn English and Kipp Academy respectively, created a podcast called "We're Not Past It," focusing on conversations around family immigration. The podcast sheds light on the country's immigration challenges that have previously been under the spotlight but since faded from memory, hence the name.
"We're trying to bring in conversations that aren't talked about, or have been talked about before, but aren't talked about now — like how families are being treated in detention centers," Alvarado said. "That isn't talked about enough."
Linsey Reyes, a Salem High School student, designed a Dominican restaurant named "El Paradiso Dominicano" and further created a 3-D, interactive version of the restaurant in the multi-platform video game Roblox.
"I feel the Dominican Republic is a paradise. That's what this means," she said. "I just feel that the island is very beautiful, and that's why I picked the name."
Meanwhile, Salem Academy Charter School student Lukas Smith took a love for Dungeons and Dragons and cast other program participants as actors in a movie trailer shot in one of the Bertolon School of Business' hallways. He was inspired by the recently released D&D flic "Honor Among Thieves," which he billed as more of a comedy compared to his more serious, action-focused adaptation of the tale.
As the trailer played on a laptop in one of Bertolon's rooms, students cast in it flocked to see their appearances.
"Lukas, your trailer is a hit," said one peer as the student-turned-creator brought The Salem News to his laptop to show off the trailer.
"It was very stressful making the movie, actually, because I had to cast actors, and I also had two weeks to write it," he said. "On the last day of filming — Monday — I was able to come up with all the things I've learned from action films and movies to put into my movie."