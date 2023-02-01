BOSTON — Republican state committee member Amy Carnevale has been elected as the next chairperson of the state GOP, ousting Jim Lyons in a major upset that comes on the heels of the party's disastrous showing in the Nov. 8 elections.
Carnevale, of Marblehead, was elected Tuesday night by the Republican State Committee, narrowly edging Lyons by a vote of 37-34, according to the party.
Two other candidates, Jay Fleitman, the party’s vice chairman and a state committeeman, and Chris Lyon, dropped out of the race ahead of Tuesday's vote.
Carnevale ran for the top post pledging to rebuild the party's dwindling ranks, boost fundraising, and get more Republicans elected to federal, state and local offices following the lackluster November showing.
"It was an exciting win but we have a lot of work ahead of us to build the party," Carnevale said Wednesday. "I'm really looking forward to putting forward a new message for the party that is welcoming for all Republicans and independents."
Lyons, a former lawmaker from Andover, took the helm four years ago pledging to elect more Republicans and expand the party’s membership.
He was reelected to a second, two-year term in January 2021 after fending off a formidable challenge from Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, squeaking out a win by a vote of 39-36 among members of the Republican State Committee.
But critics have argued that the party lost ground under Lyon’s tenure, with GOP membership dropping to historic lows and a lack of Republican candidates who can compete in statewide and federal contests.
Some Republican activists blamed the party’s political misfortunes on a heightened focus on national politics, as well as its chairman’s embrace of divisive social issues and vocal support for former President Donald Trump’ policies.
Lyons also clashed with then-Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, a moderate who backed efforts to impeach Trump in 2021. Political observers say the public fight between the two Republicans drove a further wedge between the moderate and conservative wings of the party.
In the Nov. 8 elections, Republicans lost statewide races for attorney general, secretary of state and auditor, while losing a gubernatorial race that ceded control of the governor’s office back to Democrats for the first time in eight years. Several GOP congressional candidates also lost races to incumbent Democrats.
Meanwhile, Democrats held on to their super-majority in the House of Representatives and Senate following the election.
But Lyons also faced mounting criticism for devoting limited money and resources to an ongoing lawsuit against the party's treasurer, Patrick Crowley, which claims he was part of a "plot" to disrupt the party’s business operations.
In court filings, Crowley alleged that Lyons was violating the party’s bylaws and using MassGOP money from donors to cover the costs of the legal challenge.
The legal wrangling comes as the party struggles from a lack of fundraising that has put its campaign accounts in the red.
The Republican State Committee, the party’s main fundraising arm, only banked about $40,000 in contributions in December, leaving about $134,000 in cash available as of Dec. 31, according to filings with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
But Carnevale said the latest fundraising data shows the state GOP's campaign account in debt, which she said will require immediate attention.
"Fundraising is going to be a major priority," she said. "We certainly have our work cut out for us, but I'm looking forward to the challenge."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.