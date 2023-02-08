NEWBURYPORT — The Carr-Petrova Duo featuring violinist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova will perform “HERS,” a program made up entirely of works by female composers, on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Church, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport. This will be the first of three concerts in the 2023 Jean C. Wilson Music Series. The concerts will be both presented online and in-person.
Through music and storytelling, the Carr-Petrova Duo will lead the audience through the inspirations, battles, and incredible accomplishments of eight fearless women – from the 13th century’s Hildegard Von Bingen to today’s Beyoncé. The due will invite audiences to share in the centuries of heartbreak, struggles, and triumphs that make up the female experience.
Carr and Petrova began playing together during their years at the Juilliard School and the Manhattan School of Music. They have since performed together across Europe, the Middle East and North America, in venues ranging from Lincoln Center to soup kitchens in New Orleans and schools in Gaza. Recent season highlights include a Carnegie Hall debut, praised by the Classical Post as “categorically astonishing in its beauty, ensemble, artistry, quality of sound, and almost uncanny ability to draw into the music.” Other recitals have been at the Smithsonian Museum, Jerusalem Music Center, Malaga’s Sociedad Filarmonica Chamber Music Series, and Sala Clemente in Valencia. Their future engagements include a tour of China and performances and masterclasses in Spain, Israel, Italy and the US.
The 2023 Wilson Series will continue with organist Wesley Hall on March 5, presenting a program featuring works of three composers Dieterich Buxtehude, Connor Chee, and Robert Schumann. Then on March 26 the Arpeggione Ensemble Members will be offering “The Salon of Anna Amalia,” celebrating the music and influence of the Prussian princess with works by Anna Amalia, C.P.E. Bach, and Mozart.
The Jean C. Wilson Music Series is named for one of the founders and the director of the music series for 28 years. In the beginning, the First Religious Society’s chamber music series was designed to be a relief from the dark and grinding New England winter, a time when there was little music being presented in Newburyport.
For many years now under the banner of the Jean C. Wilson Music Series has continued in that aim: to bring light into darkness. Now, under the auspices of the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist Church, the Music Series typically offers three or four concerts held during the winter months.
Suggested donations are $20, $10 for seniors, children and students free. For more information about the concert go to frsuu.org/jean-wilson-music-series or call 978-465-0602 x401.