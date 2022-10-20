Several vehicles in parking lots at the YMCAs in both Gloucester and Ipswich were broken into Thursday morning, although it is unclear if the incidents are related.
Three vehicles were vandalized at the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road in Gloucester, while four cars were broken into at the Ipswich Family YMCA on County Road in Ipswich, according to police in the two communities.
A spokesperson for the two police departments said investigations are ongoing and it is unclear if the incidents are related. Gloucester police received reports of the vandalism at the Cape Ann Y at around 8:50 a.m., while Ipswich police got calls about the break-ins at the Ipswich Y around 9 a.m.
Gloucester police said personal items including purses, cell phones and sunglasses were stolen. Ipswich police said the windows of four vehicles were smashed, and items including cash, wallets and purses were stolen.
Gerald MacKillop, chief operations officer of the YMCA of the North Shore, sent an email message to Y members on Thursday notifying them of the vandalism. MacKillop said the Y was providing footage from security cameras to authorities to help in their investigation "and prevent this from happening again."
"We are deeply saddened that this occurred and impacted our members and staff," MacKillop wrote. He urged members to lock their cars and remove any valuables while they are in the YMCA.