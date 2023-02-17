SALEM — A new mental health program for students grades 3-12 is rapidly filling up, leading school district officials to consider doubling the program for next year.
Salem Public Schools opened the new year by launching a partnership with Cartwheel Care, a company that “provides mental health support to your entire school community,” its website reads.
“We work hand-in-hand to empower school staff, reduce stress for families, and improve mental health outcomes for all students,” the site continues. “Our FERPA- and HIPAA-compliant program is built specifically for schools and their unique needs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The program launched on Jan. 10 with 100 openings, 59 of which were filled to begin February, according to Ellen Winegard, executive director of Student Support Services at Salem Public Schools.
“We’ll be able to serve up to 100 kids this year ... and provide their families access to telehealth therapy for their kids and support for their families, rapid access to medication consultation, psychiatric consultation as needed,” Winegard said.
The COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to creating economic and workforce challenges that’ll take years to unravel, has been largely blamed for an ongoing mental health crisis in school-aged children. A generation of students and their social-emotional health were harshly interrupted for years when school districts — and all their supports — shut down overnight with no backup protections in place.
“We’ve seen increased symptoms of anxiety and depression,” Winegard said. “No matter who you are, families are really trying to grapple with how they support their children post-COVID.”
To that end, “education is a community mission,” Winegard continued. “We can’t educate children alone. What happens during the school day, in lots of ways, is impacted by what happens outside of the school day. In order for us to make sure every student thrives and achieves, we have to work with community partners.”
The program has a $58,500 cost, Winegard said. It’s supported through the Brookline Center and funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).
Costs are borne “using parents’ insurance and supplemental funds from Salem Public Schools and a co-funding partnership with the Brookline Center,” Winegard said.
“Families who are uninsured, who aren’t able to pay copays, who really don’t have insurance to cover the kinds of services kids need are able to access this short-term treatment,” she said.
“The partnership, and the funding we’re providing to make sure that happens for families, is really different than sending a family to a community partner without insurance, or without the kind of insurance kids need to access those kinds of supports.”
Cartwheel, for its part, was started after a team with expansive backgrounds in health care saw “the incredible potential and power of schools as a place to really support young peoples’ mental health. They see young people five days a week,” said Joe English, co-founder and CEO of Cartwheel. “They do a lot of the day-to-day mental health work. School-based clinicians are shouldering a lot of that burden and don’t really get credit for that.”
Particularly in the last few years, “there are huge wait lists for care,” English continued.
“The level of need is higher, and there’s a big void in the community to connect students with care,” he said. “We founded Cartwheel as a way to focus on schools, invest in them, see their potential, and provide some relief to school districts coming out of the pandemic.”
Steve Zrike, district superintendent, said it’s “essential for us to expand our counseling bandwidth during a time of acute need for our youth.”
“Establishing this partnership was in direct response to extensive input from families throughout the pandemic, about challenges faced accessing mental health services for their child.”
As the program quickly fills up, Winegard said there’s a hope it’ll be expanded for next year.
“We’ve obviously hit the target in terms of what our families and kids need, which I’m really excited about,” she said.
“We’re really hoping and planning for a continued partnership next fall and spring so we’re able to double the number of students we can engage. Our target is 200.”
For more on the program, visit bit.ly/3llnZNA.
