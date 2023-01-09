BEVERLY — A Beverly man who promised to convert school buses into tiny homes and build chicken coops and food and coffee concession trailers for customers around the country is now charged with defrauding more customers.
Lawrence “Larry” Kudlik, 63, of 2 Bartlett St., Beverly, now faces 20 separate criminal complaints in Salem District Court.
That’s more than twice as many complaints as when The Salem News first reported on his charges last spring. Beverly police continued filing new charges as other customers came forward.
He’s also facing civil lawsuits from some customers.
A number of customers also reached out to the newspaper with similar accounts after finding the newspaper article online.
Kudlik’s lawyer, Mark Dewan, told a judge Friday that he’s been made aware of plans to present the cases to a grand jury for indictment.
An assistant district attorney who handles Superior Court cases, Michael Varone, is now overseeing the prosecution.
Kudlik, who remains free on conditions of release, did not appear in court for Friday’s hearing.
Judge Carol-Ann Fraser ordered that he report to the probation department by Monday to sign an updated order of conditions of release in the case.
Among the customers who say they ordered trailers or bus conversions were elderly and disabled people, a woman hoping to pay for out-of-pocket costs for her cancer treatment, and other people who sent what amounted to their life’s savings in hopes of starting a food or concession business, according to reports filed in the case by Beverly police Detective Darlene Prinz.
He has continued to post videos on YouTube despite the charges, but has now included a note that he is not currently operating his businesses.
Kudlik, who also uses the spelling Kuldik, including on Facebook, operated entities called “Enable RV,” “Cottage Concessions,” “FarmNYard,” “Chicken Coops For Sale,” “Boston Concessions,” and “The Little Coffee Shop.”
In some of his videos, Kudlik promotes the idea of using converted buses as housing for individuals who have lost their homes.
One video posted three weeks ago on his “SchoolBus Conversions” channel features a video of an older woman who says she has been living in her car.
In the video Kudlik, from off-camera, asks her what she thinks of the converted buses, then implores viewers to help the woman, but in a note posted underneath says, “I am not seeking/accepting any funding. I am simply making a point, and showing how aweful (sic) it is for homeless to find help in Beverly MA.” He goes on to criticize the city’s response to the situation and claims that several homeless help organizations “totally failed.”
In another video called “I am Lawrence Kudlik” he is shown discussing homeless people climbing into dumpsters for shelter and then detailing his work to convert a camper into shelter for a homeless man.
A status hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.
