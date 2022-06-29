Managing Editor John Castelluccio has been named editor of The Salem News, replacing departing editor Dave Olson. In this role he will oversee the award-winning publication’s talented reporters and photographers, and all aspects of the daily digital and print report.
Castelluccio became a reporter at The Salem News in 2014, covering the city of Peabody and later helping to launch Peabody Magazine.
Previously, he worked as a reporter and editor for several other local news publications for about seven years.
He steadily moved up at The Salem News, becoming night editor, digital editor, city editor, then managing editor before being placed at the helm of the publication.
“It has been my pleasure and privilege to work daily alongside some fantastic journalists at The Salem News — and at our sister newspapers as well — be they reporters, editors or photographers,” he said. “They are committed to telling stories important to the life of our communities, and doing so with accuracy, fairness and integrity.”
Group Editor Tracey Rauh, who oversees all North of Boston Media Group publications, said Castelluccio was the natural choice for the editor’s position and will move seamlessly into the role.
“John’s ascent with the company is truly impressive. He’s dedicated to the spirit of local journalism, delivering readers the news that truly affects their lives and cannot be found anywhere else,” she said. “I will truly miss the talents and dedication of his predecessor, Dave Olson. I’m also confident of John’s ability to slide into the top spot at the paper and maintain its status, while also bringing his own touch.”
Publisher John Celestino expressed similar sentiments.
“John came up the ranks quickly and for good reason,” he said. “In the managing editor role he proved his ability and readiness for his new position. I offer my sincere congratulations for a well-earned honor.”
Castelluccio expressed appreciation for the mentorship he received over the years.
“Dave Olson left some big shoes to fill,” he said. “We remain committed to in-depth, robust coverage of local news — which is perhaps more relevant now than ever as divisive social issues are interjected again and again into local politics and government.”
Castelluccio, 38, grew up in the Boston area and graduated from Gordon College in 2006. He lives in Gloucester with his wife, their three boys, and their cat.