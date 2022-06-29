Cupola with a View

Come enjoy a most Instagrammable tour experience. Take in the panoramic views from the roof of the Great House.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29, T HURSDAY, JUNE 30

Highlights on the Hill

Learn about this history of Castle Hill’s landscape while taking a relaxing ride on our golf cart.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29, THURSDAY, JUNE 30

Guest of the Cranes

Our hourly tour brings you back in time to 1929. As a guest of the Cranes, see their brand new Great House.

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

Servant Life in a Tech-Savvy House

Get a peek at the tech-savvy life of those in-service at the Great House at Castle Hill.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29, THURSDAY, JUNE 30

Within the Garden Walls

The outdoor rooms/gardens of the Great House are not to be missed. Bring your camera, your curiosity and your plant ID app!

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29, THURSDAY, JUNE 30

Notch Traveling Biergarten

Visitors can enjoy a tasty session beer while taking in the magnificent views from the Grand Allee.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

Cocktails at the Castle

Experience the Crane Estate after hours. We supply the cocktails, live music, and the dynamite view.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29, WEDNESDAY, JULY 27, WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31

Roaring Twenties Lawn Party

Reimagine the Roaring Twenties with this 2-day lawn party set on the Crane Estate.

SATURDAY, AUG. 6, SUNDAY, AUG. 7

