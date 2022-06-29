Cupola with a View
Come enjoy a most Instagrammable tour experience. Take in the panoramic views from the roof of the Great House.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29, T HURSDAY, JUNE 30
Highlights on the Hill
Learn about this history of Castle Hill’s landscape while taking a relaxing ride on our golf cart.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29, THURSDAY, JUNE 30
Guest of the Cranes
Our hourly tour brings you back in time to 1929. As a guest of the Cranes, see their brand new Great House.
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
Servant Life in a Tech-Savvy House
Get a peek at the tech-savvy life of those in-service at the Great House at Castle Hill.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29, THURSDAY, JUNE 30
Within the Garden Walls
The outdoor rooms/gardens of the Great House are not to be missed. Bring your camera, your curiosity and your plant ID app!
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29, THURSDAY, JUNE 30
After-Hours Cupola with a View
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3, WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10, WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17, WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24, TUESDAY, AUG. 30, WEDNESDAY AUG 31
Notch Traveling Biergarten
Visitors can enjoy a tasty session beer while taking in the magnificent views from the Grand Allee.
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
Cocktails at the Castle
Experience the Crane Estate after hours. We supply the cocktails, live music, and the dynamite view.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29, WEDNESDAY, JULY 27, WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31
Roaring Twenties Lawn Party
Reimagine the Roaring Twenties with this 2-day lawn party set on the Crane Estate.
SATURDAY, AUG. 6, SUNDAY, AUG. 7