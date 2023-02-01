SALEM — With so many eyes on human homelessness, a partnership extending close to 1,000 miles is finding homes on the North Shore for cats in South Carolina.
A new arrival of young kittens have become available for adoption at Northeast Animal Shelter, on Highland Avenue, after being relocated from a state with more animals to adopt than homes to send them.
The cats, almost entirely domestic shorthairs no older than 2 years old, arrived from Darlington, South Carolina, on Jan. 30. The shipment was part of a newly expanded mentorship program at Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA-Angell with the Darlington County Humane Society to bring more animals in need of homes to Massachusetts, while improving care for those staying in South Carolina, the organizations announced this week.
“Expanding our mentorship program was a natural next step after the success we’ve had over the past year with Berkeley,” said Mike Keiley, NEAS' executive director and director of Adoption Centers and Programs for MSPCA-Angell. He was referencing the Berkeley Animal Center in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, where the mentorship began a year ago.
“But there’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to working to end animal homelessness,” Keiley continued. “In Berkeley, we spent a lot of time sharing our experiences addressing the free-roaming cat population in Massachusetts to help them on the path to similar success. But with Darlington, we’re sharing ideas and tactics to help manage a large and increasing number of homeless animals.”
Transports like these are expected to be a major role for the organizations going forward, according to Keiley.
“Relocating cats will help Darlington free up resources, so the staff has the time and space needed to work with us to get good, sustainable systems in place for intake, in-shelter care, and stimulating greater adoption interest,” he said. “It’s a win-win, with the relocated cats coming to Massachusetts where they’re more likely to find new, loving homes, while we help staff in South Carolina implement long-term improvements for cats there."
NEAS' adoption page listed 39 available cats as of Wednesday afternoon, with 30 aged under 2 years old available. In the meantime, 13 dogs were also looking for homes. Interested adopters can monitor neas.org/adopt or visit neas.org to learn more about adoption.