BEVERLY – After performing critically lauded shows worldwide pre-pandemic, the original Celebrating David Bowie shows return in 2022 answering the question, “What makes Bowie different?”
Rock’n’Roll Hall Of Famer Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew (Bowie, NIN, King Crimson, Frank Zappa, Talking Heads), and CdB creator Scrote bring Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, Fishbone’s Angelo Moore, and solo artist Jeffrey Gaines with saxophone great Ron Dziubla (Jon Baptiste, Joe Bonamassa), Narada Michael Walden bassist Angeline Saris, and popular session & touring drummer Michael Urbano (Lindsey Buckingham, Sheryl Crow) to interpret Bowie’s greatest hits.
“This is Major Todd to ground control. I’m stepping through the door…In 1973, I met David Bowie and one of us ended up crying,” Todd Rundgren said.
“I met David several times after that. Some of our phases, like glam, coincided. David had more of that Andy Warhol kind of sensibility, a pop sensibility.”
Scrote (aka Angelo Bundini) partners with music executive Miles Copeland to produce the tour this year.
“Fronting the show with revered innovators Todd and Adrian is an incredible honor. We’re looking forward to unleashing a three-guitar attack for an epic ride fueled with songs for every Bowie fan.”
So, what makes Bowie different?
“It’s the boldness and the art of it. He’s a wild character from a different time”, Fishbone’s Angelo Moore chimes in. “It’s the theater. It’s got soul. I like music that has honesty, passion, and soul. David Bowie has all of these things.”
Celebrating David Bowie has performed to devoted Bowie fans in 17 countries on five continents with appearances by Sting, Gary Oldman, Rundgren, Seal, Perry Farrell and others.
IF YOU GO
CELEBRATING DAVID BOWIE
With Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew, Scrote, Angelo Moore, Royston Langdon and others.
Thursday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m.
The Cabot
286 Cabot St., Beverly