SALEM — When Miz Diamond Wigfall and their crew of drag performers arrive at the Gulu-Gulu Café in downtown Sunday evenings, something special happens.
They don’t have elaborate sets or bright lighting displays. Employees keep on serving tables of locals and tourists, even if they have to duck around a dancing performer now and then. Some patrons stay for the show, while others come in and grab their orders to go like any other day.
Yet the room is transformed. Patrons cheer, performers strut in costumes and wigs that would make even Dolly Parton proud, and people of all identities are celebrated for who they are.
For Miz Diamond, it’s this inclusive display of Queer culture that makes this show so special and, they hope, something that’s not so far from “normal” one day.
“We’re creating a safe space for all kinds of people to come through and experience joy,” Miz Diamond said. “I can’t tell you how many people come to the show and say to me, ‘I’ve never seen a drag queen before and now I like gay people because of you.’ No joke.”
Sunday marked the two-year anniversary of the PG-13 show Miz Diamond puts on at the café every Sunday with a rotating cast of drag queens, kings and things.
The show’s not raunchy like the 18 or 21-plus nightclub shows most of us think of when we hear the word “drag,” though Miz Diamond has performed her “Lisa Frank-meets-dumpster fire” persona in those, too.
It’s also a labor of love for Miz Diamond, who is 28-year-old Salem native AJ Fenway Parker out of drag.
“Every week, even by just me existing, this is helping even straight people or cisgender people find affirmations in themselves and open their own minds,” Miz Diamond said. “Why would I subject myself to just wearing a certain color because I’m ‘a man?’”
The Hometown Queeros
Over the last few years, Miz Diamond has created a “tiny Queer economy” in Salem by booking gigs for local drag performers who are people of color, white, transgender, non-binary, cisgender and from a variety of other backgrounds.
“That’s what equality looks like: Economic equality and opportunities for all kinds of people,” Miz Diamond said. “Just making sure that they’re visible and that they’re seen, that’s what keeps me going. I feel it’s such a responsibility to make sure that these people are treated well and paid, because so many aren’t.”
Miz Diamond’s 33-year-old partner Ansy Kebreau, who goes by Stardust onstage, is a member of Miz Diamond’s ever-changing troupe of drag performers unofficially known as The Hometown Queeros.
While drag queens traditionally embody femininity on stage, and drag kings masculinity, drag things like Stardust take a different approach by embracing androgyny.
“I realized that there is no one that looks like me or has my background or perspective or performs the way that I do out here, so it’d be a disservice for me to not represent what I would have wanted to see coming up myself,” said Stardust, who is non-binary and Haitian Dominican.
Stardust was born in Allston-Brighton and spent part of their childhood in Haiti. They speak English, Creole and Spanish fluently and French and Portuguese conversationally.
While they’ve loved performing and doing makeup for years, Stardust only started doing drag professionally in January. They perform spoken word pieces and songs by artists like Prince, and walk like supermodel Naomi Campbell while speaking in a naturally deep and masculine voice.
Stardust also has a background in the Ballroom Scene, a Queer subculture that was created by Black and Latinx members of the LGBTQ+ community and has been largely shaped by trans women of color.
The founders of the Ballroom Scene were excluded from white Queer spaces during the 20th century. They started their own competitions of reimagining fashion model poses (think the cover of Vogue Magazine) into a form of dance and expression.
Ball culture also includes runway walk competitions where participants dress as a theme as convincingly as possible, like passing as a masculine man if they are feminine or a CEO when they aren’t one.
The Ballroom Scene isn’t known to most of the mainstream but has seen white drag performers appropriate much of its culture. For example, a death drop, when a drag performer falls to the floor on their back, was originally created in Ballroom and is really called a dip.
Helping people understand Queer history is part of why Stardust loves performing, they said.
“I’m proud to be unapologetically Black in spaces where people don’t see us,” Stardust said. “I’m proud to be everything that I was told not to be as a Queer kid. I’m proud to teach people and to show people different art forms that they may have never seen before.”
Buster Pants is another regular performer at many of Miz Diamond’s shows.
While Miz Diamond came up on the Boston and New York drag scenes alongside queens who have competed on the TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” like Jan Sport and Brita Filter, Buster started their career on stage as a burlesque performer.
The 34-year-old Marblehead resident goes by LJ Kelly outside of drag. While Buster is non-binary, many drag kings identify as women outside of performing in masculine clothes and makeup on stage.
“Sometimes when booking shows for a drag king or multiple kings, places don’t want us because they don’t think there is a market for us since you don’t see us on TV,” Buster said. “It’s more of a hidden thing, even though there’s tons of us out there.”
Buster dances and lip syncs to songs usually sung by male artists while performing on stage, like rapper Eminem or The Killers’ song “Mr. Brightside,” a crowd favorite.
They first realized they liked performing as a male character as a second-grader in Somerville.
“The first time I was cast as a male was in a school play because I was the tallest with the deepest voice, so I’ve really been doing drag since I was like 7,” Buster said.
Ever since, exploring Queer culture and drag has been an outlet of expression for Buster.
“I appreciate being seen and recognized, but I’m also very socially anxious,” Buster said. “When I’m in drag, I can talk to everybody. I’m very confident.
“Drag is joyful, but it’s also a rebellion. It’s showing that we can’t be oppressed. You can try, but we’re still going to be here.”
Fighting discrimination
As of the end of May, more than 520 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures this year — a record, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
Tennessee banned drag shows in public spaces last month, and at least a dozen other states are considering anti-drag measures.
While drag hasn’t been a hot topic on Beacon Hill, protestors have appeared at some drag story hours for children in Massachusetts. Miz Diamond faced backlash themself when hosting an age-appropriate makeup tutorial for teens at the Peabody Institute in Danvers last month.
Fewer than 10 protesters were outside of the library during the event holding signs like “Make America Great Again: Vote Republican,” “Straight Pride” and others that implied drag performers groom children or are inappropriate for minors. They stood against more than 300 supporters who donned rainbow colors and called for acceptance.
“All these things that they’re worried about are literally just trivial things,” Miz Diamond said. “It’s articles of clothing, colors, feminine nails, hair, things that are just cosmetic. It’s so wild to me because it’s nothing tangible.”
It’s hypocritical to label the Queer community as over-sexualized, Stardust said.
“People immediately equate gender expression with sexuality,” they said. “It’s wild to me that we can have cheerleaders and football players be scantily clad with their parts visible when drag performers are in five to six pairs of Capezio tights that you can’t see through with a flashlight.”
Gender expression is simply that — expression, Stardust said.
When drag performers do perform at kid-friendly shows, they leave out anything inappropriate that might appear in their nightclub acts and wear costumes that would be considered fine on a straight woman, Miz Wigfall added.
“I don’t want to read to your children. They don’t have money to tip me,” Miz Diamond said. “But I will just to make sure they know that there is someone that looks like them and that they can be celebrated.”
Drag performers also aren’t mocking women when they put on a dress and heels, Stardust said.
“At the end of the day, to assume that people like myself who have been feminine their whole life don’t have a right to femininity and that expression is gatekeeping,” Stardust said. “That keeps people from truly being themselves.”
A celebration of expression
Drag has broken into areas of mainstream culture over the last decade thanks to shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Dragula,” and the rise of social media.
Performers have taken to online platforms like Instagram to show off their makeup skills, routines and drag looks, especially those who are too young to perform at nightclubs and bars.
For drag queen Maxine Harrison, known regularly as 28-year-old Justin Cimon, his career started at backyard cookouts in 2012 when he was 16 years old.
“Maxine is the prom queen,” he said. “She is a little spooky, a little kooky, but she always wants to serve a fashion look that’s right off a Party City runway.”
The lifelong Peabody resident is now a regular performer in Miz Diamond’s shows. Maxine’s parents have been supportive from the start — something he’s thankful for since some kids are kicked out of their homes for doing drag or simply for being Queer, he said.
Before diving into drag, Maxine found a passion for performing through theater at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
“It was a very safe Queer space,” Maxine said. “My drama teacher was very openly gay, so that helped me live out who I was on stage because I had someone so comfortable allowing me to do that at a very young age.”
Maxine is an extension of who Justin really is, he said. He doesn’t feel much different in drag than he does out of it, besides the absence of hip pads and tights. He just has a little more fun as Maxine.
“There’s so many people who live their life in fear, and I just hope to inspire people to not be afraid,” Maxine said. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what they think.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos .