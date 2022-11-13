Two words go a long way for Danvers veteran Mark McDermott.
“When people say ‘Thank you,’ it really does me good,” said McDermott, who served in the U.S. Navy during and after the Vietnam War.
That’s true for when kids thank him for his service while he’s out on errands wearing his veterans cap, or when this special “thank you” comes from his grandchildren, he said.
On Friday morning, McDermott heard it extra loud and clear from his Danvers neighbors at the town’s Veterans Day ceremony.
One act of gratitude came from Elisha Cho, the lead pastor of the Danvers Church of the Nazarene, who gave the invocation and benediction at the ceremony held at the Danvers High School auditorium.
“I hail from South Korea, and I'm very grateful for our veterans who fought for my country, who have served, and who are still serving,” Cho said during the ceremony.
He served in the Korean Air Force for three years as an officer. As a sign of his gratitude for the crowd of veterans, he gave them a Korean salute that he used to give his superior officers in the service.
The ceremony included performances of “God Bless America” and the national anthem by the Danvers High School Chamber Singers, along with the anthem of each military branch played by the Danvers High School Band. Girl Scouts sang “Grand Old Flag” and Cub Scouts handed out small flags to place on a wreath in honor of veterans loved and lost.
It was a heartwarming morning for veterans like Danvers resident Clyde Dugas, who earned a slew of honors while serving in Vietnam, including a Purple Heart.
“With the way the country’s going right now, we need more positive things like this,” Dugas said. “Danvers has always been a positive place.”
Keynote speaker U.S. Army veteran Timothy Smith, a former VFW state commander, discussed one thing his fellow veterans know all too well: Service.
“We serve out of the goodness of our hearts to make a better tomorrow, because I think we've got the ability to build a better tomorrow through service,” Smith told the crowd.
That sense of service never really ends, Smith said. Other veterans at Peabody’s annual Veterans Day Breakfast Friday morning agreed.
At 93 years old, Korea veteran Murry Bernstein is the senior member of the Riverside Renaissance Swing Band, which played at Friday’s breakfast at Peabody City Hall.
Bernstein fell at home that morning while getting ready to head to the breakfast. Despite blood running down his head, he still drove to City Hall.
Keynote speaker Raymond Erickson saw him being treated by EMTs when he walked into City Hall that morning.
“The EMTs who were treating him said, ‘We're going to put you in the ambulance, and we're going to take you home.' And he said, ‘No, I came here to play in the band. I came here to play today. And I'm going to play,’” Erickson told the crowd.
“That's a servant,” he said. “That's who I want to serve with.”
This year’s breakfast highlighted the veterans of operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield, and celebrated Peabody resident and Vietnam Marine Corps veteran Frank Schettino Jr. as the ceremony’s honored veteran.
Schettino served in 14 separate combat operations, including 11 search and destroy missions in Vietnam. He was injured when shrapnel pierced his left forearm in an explosion after his second mission, but stuck it out for his full tour and completed nine more search and destroy missions.
“He could have probably punched a ticket home. But instead of doing that, he leaned forward and led from the front,” said Steve Patten, Peabody’s veterans services director.
Erickson is a senior aerospace instructor for the Air Force JROTC at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School. He has served thousands of airmen as a squadron commander, detachment commander, director of operations and as the chief of intelligence for the multinational forces in Baghdad, Iraq.
While he said many veterans first enlisted to serve their country, in the end, “it became more about service to our brothers and sisters next to us.”
“You grow bonds that stay forever,” Erickson said. “And many of you are at tables right now with people you served with, I bet, because those bonds are strong.”
