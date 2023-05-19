SALEM — On the 10th day of June, at 10 a.m., a gathering downtown will honor the point when, 331 years earlier, the hanging of a single survivor of domestic violence would establish a new, permanent identity for the City of Peace.
Historians, performers, and others interested in Salem’s witchcraft history will meet at the Witch Trials Memorial off of Liberty and Charter streets Saturday, June 10, to remember Bridget Bishop, the first of 19 accused witches executed during the Salem Witch Trials of 1692 and 1693.
Bishop represents the first of dozens to be indicted, tried and convicted of witchcraft, with others executed in groups later on. She was moved through a deeply flawed court process on June 2, 1692, and executed by hanging at Proctor’s Ledge, near Gallows Hill, eight days later on June 10.
It was at that point, Jennifer Emerson with The Petticoat Pages says, that Salem passed the point of no return and the local witchcraft hysteria was given immortality.
Previously accused in 1680, Bishop was the only victim not executed in a group.
Remembering her as a fellow human being is crucial to understanding the madness that ensued.
A half-hour remembrance, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., will include 17th century music, floral tributes, and information about her life. More programming follows, running from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Old Town Hall, including a special performance of Cry Innocent.
Flowers donated by Voices Against Injustice will be available for the public to place tributes on the memorial stones of their choice. The rain location will be the Old Town Hall. The remembrance will be replayed later via Instagram, at the account @creativecollectivema.
Following the remembrance, History Alive, Inc. will offer the following programming in tribute to Bridget’s memory at Old Town Hall:
- 10:30 a.m.: A presentation on 17th Century clothing by historic costumer Antonio Infante.
- 10:50 a.m.: A special performance of Cry Innocent: The People Versus Bridget Bishop, beginning outside the building.
- 11:50 a.m.: Post-show audience Q & A.
In lieu of purchasing a ticket to the June 10 performance of Cry Innocent, the public may donate to HAWC (Healing Abuse Working for Change) in any amount. Those who show a donation receipt upon arrival will receive free entry.
Turner’s Seafood (the former site of Bishop’s home) will participate by donating one dollar to HAWC for every “Bridget’s Punch” ordered (including the non-alcoholic version) on June 10.
These events are presented by The Petticoat Pages in partnership with History Alive, Inc. to promote awareness against domestic and sexual abuse to inspire action to create lasting change.
