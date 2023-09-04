BEVERLY — In an era of texting, tweeting, zooming and polarized shouting, two sisters in Beverly have found a more civilized way of communicating.
For the last few months, Charlotte and Louisa Soodik have been writing questions in chalk on the sidewalk in front of their house. Even better, they’ve been getting answers.
“We were excited, so we decided to keep writing,” said Charlotte, who is 11 and the big sister to 8-year-old Louisa. “Every time it rained we would write a new one.”
“It just kind of happened,” Louisa added.
The questions have included: “Where were you born?,” “Who’s your favorite fictional character?,” and “If you could have a superpower, what would it be?”
Later that day, or maybe the next day, came the answers from anonymous passersby, written in assorted pink, green and yellow handwriting with chalk the girls had left out.
“The Netherlands.” “Anne of Green Gables.” “Seeing into the future.”
The Soodiks live on Ober Street in Beverly, down the street from oceanside Lynch Park, so lots of people walk by. When the girls write their questions, they draw an arrow pointing to where the answers should be written. Interspersed are drawings of a bike, a soccer ball, a heart.
“If you could have lunch with someone famous who would it be?”
“Taylor Swift.” “Abraham Lincoln.” “RBG.”
“What’s your favorite hobby?”
“Running.” “Gardening.” “Chalking.”
“Who was your second-grade teacher?”
“Mrs. Ross.” “Mrs. McGinnis.” “Mrs. Klotz.”
Nick Soodik, the girls’ father, said people seem to appreciate the low-tech way of communicating. One person scrawled a message saying, “I love you guys. Thank you for letting us use your chalk.” Another person contributed a drawing of a guitar.
“One neighbor said she feels like it’s a community bulletin board,” Soodik said. “It feels wholesome to me.”
The Soodiks moved to Beverly from Brooklyn seven years ago. Nick is the director of college counseling at the Pingree School, while Nick’s wife, Emily Rabinowitz-Buchanan, works at the Glen Urquhart School, which both girls attend.
Summer is almost over and Charlotte and Louisa have started school, but they say they plan to keep writing questions — and reading the answers.
“To me, this has been the highlight of the summer,” Nick Soodik said.
