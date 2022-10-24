DANVERS — Nearly $100,000 was raised for the Danvers Historical Society through Ellie’s Challenge, a matching fundraiser in honor of the late Danvers resident Ellie Ross.
Donors contributed $47,500 to the Society through the challenge, surpassing the drive’s goal of $45,000. Ross’ son, Society President David McKenna, donated another $45,000 from his mother’s estate and forgave a 2018 loan made to the fund.
“I want to thank everyone who has supported the Society,” McKenna said in a statement. “(This includes) long-term members who have contributed both dollars and sweat equity volunteering to assist with the many varied programs we provide to our members and the children of Danvers, and those who contributed or joined the society in response to Ellie’s Challenge.”
Ross served on Danvers’ zoning board for 15 years. She was also the first woman president of the Massachusetts Cemetery Association and a Town Meeting member for more than two decades before she died in 2020.
“Whether (it was) to honor my late mother or because they love and want to help preserve the wondrous historical assets of Danvers, I thank you all for your generosity,” McKenna said.
The fund will support capital expenses at the 1754 Jeremiah Page House, 1790 Glen Magna Mansion and its 1792 National Landmark Derby Summer House, along with the Tapley Memorial Hall.
This includes much needed repairs, like the $500,000 tab for renovations at the Glen Magna Mansion. The fund will also support programming the Society provides for both children and adults.
More than 150 donors contributed to Ellie’s Challenge, including state Rep. Sally Kerans, D-Danvers , according to the statement. Dr. Donald and Maryann Kowalski, Priscilla Curda, and Brian Kelly of Kelly Motors Beverly were all major donors.
For more information on work underway at these historic buildings or programming through the Historical Society, visit www.danvershistory.org/.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.