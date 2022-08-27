DANVERS — The North Shore Chamber of Commerce celebrated the achievements and careers of five extraordinary women in business on the North Shore this week as its 2022 Diamond Awards honorees.
This year’s recipients are regarded for their commitment and passion for leading with purpose, empowering women, serving others and making an impact professionally and personally.
The honorees were:
- Samanda Morales, co-founder and CEO, Ahora, Inc., Lynnfield
- Kim Rock, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Institution for Savings, Newburyport headquarters
- Darcia Tremblay, owner and President, Silver Lining Solutions, Topsfield
- Kathleen Walsh, President and CEO, YMCA of Metro North (Peabody, Lynn, Saugus, Melrose, Stoneham)
- Betsy Merry, posthumously, real estate broker, businesswoman, community advocate, MerryFox Realty, Salem
They were honored at the Chamber’s second annual Diamond Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Kernwood Country Club in Salem.
The honorees were nominated by their peers in the North Shore business community and ultimately chosen by the Chamber’s Diamond Awards Selection Committee.
The Selection Committee included Jay Connolly, president and CEO, Connolly Brothers Inc., North Shore Chamber Board of Directors; Rob Pellegrini, president, ENCON Commercial Services, North Shore Chamber Board of Directors; Lorie Skolski, Business Principal, DMS Design LLC; Karen Andreas, North Shore Chamber president and CEO; and Sonya Vartabedian, North Shore Chamber communications director.