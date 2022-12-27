WASHINGTON — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, once considered especially cozy with Republicans on Capitol Hill, faces friction with the incoming House GOP majority after policy and political rifts.
The business group, which typically spends more than any other entity on federal lobbying, has found itself at odds with House Republicans over endorsements of legislation and Democratic candidates in recent years. Months ago, House GOP leaders said they would refuse meetings with the group.
With the slim majority House Republicans will have in the 118th Congress and given that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has not locked in the votes from his own conference to become speaker, House GOP leaders have been quieter of late about their views on the chamber. The business group says it's focusing on its relationships with lawmakers, including newly elected Republicans, who want to broker legislative deals and solve problems to make the economy stronger.
In the new Congress, the dynamics between House Republicans and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and more broadly the nation's business community, will likely expose conflicts as well as present opportunities for alliances. The relationship could prove pivotal for whatever the divided Congress does, or does not, accomplish.
The rift comes as Republicans, starting with the tea party movement more than a decade ago and then under former President Donald Trump, have taken a more populist, less corporate-friendly tack, appealing to working-class voters oftentimes at the expense of policy positions preferred by old-school, country club GOPers.
"I look at the relationship with the chamber and House Republicans, including Kevin McCarthy, as one where you see a marriage that has children, and the parents separate and they try to get together one more time for the sake of the kids," said Ivan Adler, a longtime K Street recruiter.
The offices of McCarthy and GOP Whip Steve Scalise, the majority leader-to-be, did not respond to requests for comment, but as recently as this year they've said they wouldn't take meetings with the group, according to Axios and other outlets. McCarthy, Axios has also reported, privately suggested that the chamber replace its relatively new CEO, Suzanne Clark.
House GOP sources, including members of Congress, and other people familiar with the chamber privately say the relationship remains strained over issues including the chamber's endorsements of a slate of Democrats in the 2020 elections and, more generally, corporate America's support for an immigration overhaul and its embrace of environmental, social and governance policies, which many elected Republicans deride as "woke."
Neil Bradley, the chamber's executive vice president, chief policy officer and head of strategic advocacy, says he views the business group's relationship with the incoming House majority as "really strong." The chamber brought on former West Virginia Rep. Evan Jenkins, a Republican, as its head of congressional affairs in September.