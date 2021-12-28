BEVERLY — A group of organizations representing small businesses, retailers and restaurants has put out a statement critical of vaccine and mask requirements like the one implemented in Salem and under consideration in Beverly, saying it should be up to business owners, their employees and customers to decide whether to wear face coverings.
“Rather than one-size-fits-all, government-imposed mandates, we must return to economic normalcy by recognizing that personal responsibility and appropriate choices by individuals, employers, employees and consumers represent the long-term path forward,” the statement says.
The position statement, headlined “Marketplace Principles for Employers (and) Government to Return to Economic Normalcy,” goes on to equate vaccine and mask requirements as a form of governmental taking and calls on political leaders to compensate small business owners for the costs of and financial losses from those orders.
It was signed on behalf of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce, Retailers Association of Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Package Stores Association, the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, and the National Federation of Independent Business Massachusetts chapter.
The statement was released Tuesday afternoon ahead of a Beverly Board of Health meeting to discuss implementing a new mask and vaccine requirement in the city.
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce was one of the first to sign onto the statement, said Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts; he said it has been sent out to roughly 100 other chambers of commerce across the state and he anticipates they and other small business groups will sign on before next week.
“The North Shore Chamber is committed to advocating, educating and collaborating on behalf of our member businesses,” said North Shore Chamber president and CEO Karen Andreas in an email Tuesday. “In that regard, the Chamber firmly believes that decisions affecting employers are best made by employers in consult with their employees. Across-the-board mandates do not consider differences among businesses, nor the economic impact they cause.”
Hurst said political leaders are not considering the effect of such requirements on small businesses, which incur added costs while already dealing with financial strain, and the effect of what he says is the “implicit message that it is not safe” to visit restaurants and shops” that results from such orders.
“The local politicians doing this have to understand all of these relief programs (for business) have long dried up,” said Hurst. “If you’re going to do these mandates, they should be coupled with assistance for small businesses,” such as rental assistance, grants or tax abatements paid for with American Rescue Plan funds.
“If they’re just leaving it to the boards of health, frankly, they will own those dark storefronts in the first quarter of ‘22,” said Hurst.
“We’ve got to get to the point where we flip the conversation from telling customers they’re at risk and shouldn’t be doing things to ‘you’ve done a great, incredible job being vaccinated and getting safe,’” Hurst said. “Let’s recognize that and support our local businesses.”
