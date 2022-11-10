PEABODY — The North Shore Chamber of Commerce held its second annual Salute to Veterans Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Boston Marriott Peabody.
Medal of Honor recipient former U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Pitts was the keynote speaker.
Two Minuteman Service Awards were also given out to: Kristine Babcock, the retired veterans services coordinator at North Shore Community College who is now the outreach coordinator for Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill, and Coastal Windows & Exteriors of Beverly for its Roofs for Heroes initiative. Owner Stephanie Vanderbilt was on hand to receive the award.
The event was co-hosted by UniCare and the Chamber.