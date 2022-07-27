Local chambers of commerce, including the North Shore Chamber of Commerce, hosted a special event at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly.
The evening consisted of an hour of networking featuring 13 area business organizations, followed by a discussion on "compassionate leadership."
Leading the talk was Donato Tramuto, author of "The Double Bottom Line: How Compassionate Leaders Captivate Hearts and Deliver Results" and special guest Jim Geraghty, managing director for Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management. The moderator was Karen Nascembeni, general manager of the North Shore Music Theatre.