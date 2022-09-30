SALEM — The tributes — and gentle ribs — rolled out one after the other on Thursday as Judge Randy Chapman was formally sworn in as First Justice of the Salem District Court.
Chapman, 61, who grew up in Marblehead, was named to the position last spring, replacing Judge Robert Brennan, who is now on the Appeals Court.
Brennan made his first trip back to the Ruane Judicial Center in six months to serve as a master of ceremonies.
“For those of you who are expecting to get your up-to-the-second world news, sports updates, obituaries, birth announcements, judicial appointments, or general public interest stories, the Chapman text media machine will be out of service for a while,” Brennan joked, a reference to Chapman’s reputation as the always having the latest.
But those who took part in the program also focused on Chapman’s qualifications.
“The vast majority of people walking through those doors and coming into a courtroom are scared out of their minds because they don’t know, no matter what their (lawyer), if they have one, may tell them, what’s about to happen,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “And the stakes, as far as most people are concerned, are enormously high. and that’s why it’s really important that the people who end up in these chairs are among the very best.”
Supreme Judicial Court Justice David Lowy, a longtime friend of Chapman’s, said he knew of no one “more qualified by temperament, knowledge and experience” than Chapman, with whom he worked in the District Attorney’s office in the 1980s.
“He’s a man of integrity, honor and extraordinary ability,” Lowy said.
Brennan described Chapman as someone who makes — and keeps — friends easily.
“Suffice it to say, if you’re in this room, you’re special to Judge Chapman,” Brennan told the audience.
“Randy is generous with his intellect and his life experience. He listens with actual interest and concern,” said Brennan.
“In the years that I worked with Randy, I was reminded every day that his true talent, like his dad, was understanding,” Brennan said. “That means listening politely to everyone, with a mind open to change, to treat everyone respectfully and to use our skills to educate all the parties as to our final position.”
Regional Administrative Judge Lynn Rooney, who is married to Brennan, shared his opinion of Chapman. “Randy has a heart that is so big that he touches everyone,” Rooney said. “When Randy asks you, ‘How are you today?’ he actually wants to know.” and on a bad day, she said, Chapman has a knack for reaching out at just the right time to offer help.
District Court Chief Justice Stacey Fortes, who just took over that position last month, said she has been impressed by the work of Chapman and the Salem District Court team, described the court’s clearance rate for cases. “That doesn’t happen without amazing leadership,” Fortes said.
Fortes recalled meeting Chapman when he was still practicing and she was impressed with his work on a case in Lynn, where she was sitting at the time.
“This is like a second bar mitzvah,” Chapman quipped when it was his turn to speak.
He quickly offered his thanks to the staff of the court for their “incredible” work and dedication, and to Baker.
“I am proud to call you my governor but I am prouder to call you my friend,” Chapman told Baker.
“District court is the true community court,” said Chapman. “Throughout the nomination process I was asked many times if I would like to serve on the Superior Court, and, not taking anything away from the important work done by my colleagues in Superior Court, there was never any question in my mind about where I wanted to work.”
“I felt then and still feel today that it is the district court where I can make the decisions that are most impactful to people’s lives,” Chapman said.
Chapman grew emotional as he introduced his 87-year-old mother, his wife and his two sons, one via Zoom, then brought up his late father, noted Boston defense attorney Alan Chapman, with whom he practiced after leaving the DA’s office.
His dad “taught me many lessons, ones that I try to impart to young lawyers, one, to fight zealously but always maintain your integrity,” Chapman said. “Trials will be won and lost, but your reputation for integrity and candor can be quickly squandered and takes a long time to regain. Two, each of us is more than the worst thing we’ve done. He fought for the rights of the accused. He taught me to see the good in everyone and to be cynical of those who claim to be all good or above reproach. He is why I sit before you today.”
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis