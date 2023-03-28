SALEM — Prosecutors have been forced to drop attempted murder and home invasion charges against a pair of men believed to be affiliated with the Gangster Disciples, after being unable to get at least one key witness to show up to testify.
Deven Kelley and Wesly Jordan Alcin, both 26, had been set to stand trial this month on the charges, which also included assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed assault in a dwelling.
The charges stemmed from the shooting of a man and a woman inside a Perkins Street apartment on Jan. 24, 2021.
Alcin had previously dated the woman, was driving a car she owned, and still had a key to the apartment, prosecutors said in pretrial filings.
Earlier in the day, they had been involved in a confrontation over returning the car to her.
But almost from the moment it happened, police faced challenges in getting witnesses to share what they knew; in a 911 call reporting the incident, the woman was reluctant to identify her assailant.
The trial had been slated to begin earlier this month in Lawrence Superior Court.
According to the case docket, prosecutors were given additional time to attempt to locate and gain the cooperation of a witness, who was not identified in court papers, and the trial was postponed until Monday.
But late Friday afternoon, prosecutor Michael Sheehan filed a formal notice that the district attorney’s office was ceasing its prosecution of the pair on the grounds that it was not ready to try the case.
A spokesman for the office said that the problem remained a witness issue.
The pair, who had been in custody while awaiting trial, were both ordered released on Friday, according to the court docket.
The shootings were among a series of unusual violent incidents in Salem over the span of several weeks in early 2021 that led some in the city to express concern about rising crime, even as police sought to assure officials and the public that the incidents were not random acts but directed at specific individuals.
Last month, a Boston man, David “Banga” Avalo, was sentenced to seven to 10 years in prison for a shooting outside Brothers Deli on Feb. 14, 2021, that left a Lynn man paralyzed.
Another incident, on Feb. 21, 2021, involving two people stabbed on Boston Street, was deemed a case of domestic violence, and police withheld other information about it under a 2014 law that bars them from releasing names and other details of domestic abuse cases.
