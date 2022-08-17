BEVERLY — A charter school for kindergarten through second-grade students is eyeing the former St. Mary’s School building in Beverly as a temporary home while it builds a new school on land in Peabody and Danvers.
The Pioneer Charter School of Science has completed a lease agreement for the St. Mary’s building for one year with an option for a second year if needed, according to the Beverly Catholic Collaborative weekly bulletin. and Pioneer is advertising on Indeed for K-2 classroom teachers for “its new elementary campus in Beverly, MA.”
But Pioneer Charter School of Science CEO Barish Icin said in a statement that it was “premature” to discuss any locations for its temporary site. He said Pioneer has examined several locations, including one in Beverly.
“If we get further along, we’d be happy to discuss the details,” Icin said.
Pioneer operates three charter schools, two in Everett and one in Saugus, and is planning to build a new school at the Peabody/Danvers line on Pulaski Street. It had been planning to hold classes for grades K-2 at a temporary site in an industrial park on Pulaski Street in Peabody, near the new school site, for the upcoming school year.
Beverly Schools Superintendent Suzanne Charochak said Pioneer Charter cannot accept students from Beverly because its charter does not include Beverly.
The St. Mary’s School building is located at 13 Chapman St., one block from Cabot Street in downtown Beverly. It has been vacant since the school closed in 2016 when St. Mary’s merged with St. John the Evangelist School to form The Saints Academy. The Archdiocese of Boston put out a request for proposals in 2018 seeking a developer for the building and the former convent next door, but no deal materialized.
The building was built in the mid-1920s and has about 26,000 square feet of space.
