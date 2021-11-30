BEVERLY — The levels of a toxic chemical detected inside a home near the contaminated Varian site this month were high enough to require the company to report them to state regulators and to come up with an “immediate response” plan.
The levels of trichloroethylene, a chemical that can cause cancer, were found on Nov. 4 in the air inside a home at 34 Longview Drive, according to report filed with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. Ed Coletta, a spokesman for the agency, described the chemical levels inside the house as “very low” and said they posed “no significant risk” to the residents.
But Barry Sahovey, who has lived in the home with his wife for 35 years, said he is “obviously concerned” by the results.
“I would feel better if all my neighbors had been tested,” Sahovey said.
Sahovey’s home is located downhill from the former Varian site at 150 Sohier Road, where underground contamination has been seeping into the neighborhood for decades. His home was one of 47 tested by DEP last year after concerns were raised about the progress of Varian’s state-mandated cleanup operation, which has been going on for 30 years.
The DEP said there was no evidence that contaminants from the Varian site were getting into any of the homes. But further testing of three homes showed that the levels of trichloroethylene in Sahovey’s home met what the DEP calls a condition of “substantial release migration” and required Varian to take action.
According to the DEP, Varian will re-test the indoor air and soil vapor at the home on a quarterly basis for one year; test indoor air and soil vapor at adjacent homes, if homeowners will provide access; test a nearby groundwater monitoring well; and install two additional monitoring wells near 34 Longview Drive.
A Varian spokesman said in an email that the state-established threshold numbers for trichloroethylene, known as TCE, “do not reflect any actual health risk.”
“They are simply an indicator of the need to report the matter to the Department of Environmental Protection and to conduct additional testing,” spokesman Charlie Perkins said.
“Varian has discussed the results with the homeowners and the DEP, and we will conduct the additional testing as part of our ongoing commitment to cleaning up the site,” Perkins said.
The site at 150 Sohier Road is the home of Communications & Power Industries, but Varian, as its former owner, is responsible for the cleanup. The company dumped tens of thousands of gallons of chemicals into the ground during the 1950s, 60s and 70s.
Varian has been trying to get rid of the underground chemicals for years with mixed results. The cleanup came under renewed attention last year following a Salem News story about the contamination, sparking the formation of a neighborhood group that is concerned about the chemicals seeping into their homes.
Laurel Lucrezia, a member of Voices of Concern North Beverly, said the group had no comment on the results of the testing at 34 Longview Drive.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.