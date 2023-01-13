Chicken cooked in a rich, red wine sauce is a French classic. This quick version captures the French flavors without the fuss.
Helpful Hints:
Look for skinless chicken legs with the bone or remove the skin before cooking.
You can use dried linguine instead of fresh. Boil for 10 minutes.
A quick way to chop parsley is to snip the leaves from the stems with a scissors.
You can use any type of onion.
Countdown:
Place water for noodles on to boil.
Start chicken.
Make noodles.
Complete chicken dish.
Shopping List:
1 1/2 pounds skinless chicken legs, with bone, 1 bottle red wine, 1 package button mushrooms (1/2 pound needed), 1 package fresh linguine and 1 bunch parsley.
Staples:
- canola oil, onion, carrots, minced garlic, fat-free, low-sodium chicken stock, salt and black peppercorns.
Look for fat-free, low-sodium chicken stock or broth with 20 calories per cup and about 150 mg sodium per cup.
CHICKEN IN RED WINE
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 teaspoons canola oil
1 1/2 pounds chicken legs, with bone skin removed
1 cup sliced onion
1 cup sliced carrots
1 teaspoon minced garlic
2 tablespoons water
1/2 cup red wine
1/2 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken stock
1/2 pound button mushrooms cut in quarters
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet just large enough to hold the legs in one layer over medium-high heat. Add the chicken legs onion, carrots and minced garlic. Brown chicken on all sides, and stir vegetables about 5 minutes. Add water, lower heat to medium and cover with a lid. Cook 10 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 170 degrees. Remove chicken and vegetables to a plate. Raise the heat to high and add the wine to the skillet scraping up the brown bits on the bottom of the skillet. Reduce the wine by half, about 4 to 5 minutes and add the chicken stock and mushrooms. Simmer 3 to 4 minutes. Return the chicken and vegetables to the skillet to warm through. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Serve over the noodles.
Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 374 calories, 12.1 g fat, 2.3 g saturated fat, 5.4 g monounsaturated fat, 162 mg cholesterol, 39.7 g protein, 17.2 g carbohydrates, 3.8 g dietary fiber, 7.8 g sugars, 250 mg sodium, 1,207 mg potassium, 499 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 3 vegetable, 5 1/2-lean protein, 1 fat.
PARSLEY NOODLES
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1/4 pound fresh linguine
1/4 cup chopped parsley
2 teaspoons canola oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Bring a large pot with 3 to 4 quarts water to a boil. Add the linguine. Boil 2 to 3 minutes, or until tender but firm. Place parsley in a mixing bowl and add the oil and 1 tablespoons pasta water. Drain the pasta and add to the bowl. Toss until pasta is coated with the parsley. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 254 calories, 5.4 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 3 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 7.7 g protein, 43 g carbohydrates, 2.1 g dietary fiber, 1.6 g sugars, 7 mg sodium, 169 mg potassium, 112 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 3 starch, 1 fat.
From “Quick & Easy Chicken” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. Gassenheimer’s latest book is “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals,” published by the American Diabetes Association. To order either book call 1-800-232-6733 or at www.shopdiabetes.org.