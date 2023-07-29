Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.