PEABODY — A Peabody chiropractor who allegedly recorded people using the bathroom at his practice is also accused of recording a young girl showering in her home, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said in a statement Tuesday.
Scott Kline, 44, of Middleton, was arrested last month for allegedly recording nude and partially nude people on a hidden camera in the bathroom of his business, Back on Track Chiropractic on Chestnut Street in Peabody.
He returned to Peabody District Court Tuesday to be arraigned on two counts of possession of child pornography and videotaping a minor, according to the statement.
Kline allegedly placed a camera in the bathroom of the girl’s home, who is a minor and was known to him, to secretly record her taking a shower, prosecutors said.
Officials learned of this information while investigating the original allegations made by a patient at Back on Track, according to the statement.
The patient told police that he found an out-of-place black plastic coat hook hanging on the wall next to the toilet tank in a public restroom inside the business, which appeared to be a hidden spy camera with an SD memory card, according to a statement from the Middlesex DA’s office about Kline’s arrest.
Upon executing a search warrant, police found SD cards, hard drives and evidence suggesting that a camera had been in the bathroom despite not finding one, the DA’s office said.
The case was referred to the Middlesex DA’s office by the Essex District Attorney’s office to avoid a potential conflict of interest, prosecutors said.
Kline is expected to appear in Peabody District Court again on Aug. 29 for a pretrial conference.
Patients of Back On Track or others who believe they may have been a victim or have information about the case should call the Middlesex DA’s office tip line at 781-897-6725.
The case remains under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Peabody police with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police.
