DANVERS — Families can once again interact with farm animals and Danvers’ agricultural history at the Townley Family Children’s Barn in Endicott Park.
The historic barn was closed for two years to undergo extensive upgrades. Now that the work is complete, the Friends of Endicott Park will host a reopening ceremony at the site on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Built in the early 1900s, the barn is one of three farm buildings left in the park that once was a part of the gentleman’s farm of William C. Endicott, the secretary of war under President Grover Cleveland.
The town acquired the park in 1961. Now, it is home to educational programs for the general public, school programs and summer camps meant to explore the town’s connection with nature.
The barn houses Jake the pony, Greta the horse, Monty the goat, pigs Rosie and Angus, sheep Sitka and Edison, and bunnies Bonnie, Toby and Cinnamon, along with numerous chickens and ducks.
“The barn gives the kids of this generation and future generations the opportunity to learn about what life was like and reenact what it’s like to actually have animals and a farm,” said Lois McKenzie, vice president of the Friends of Endicott Park.
She spearheaded the project with her husband and Friends President Bill McKenzie.
The McKenzies have been working with the Friends to improve the 165-acre park over the last several years. In 2018, they led the Friends in adding on an Endicott Park Nature Center Classroom to the park’s Visitor Center, which will be open during Thursday’s event.
While the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on efforts that started in 2019 to spruce up the barn, the Friends raised enough to complete the $175,000 project thanks to membership fees, a large donation from the Danvers Rotary Club and a donation box near the site.
“Because of the work that people could see happening at the barn, the donation box was filled every week,” McKenzie said. “It was incredible.”
Upgrades to the building include new windows, exterior siding and a cobblestone floor that has drainage for cleaning the barn. New wooden doors that were created to look like the originals were added, as was running hot water, rebuilt chicken coops and hen boxes, new fencing, a new ramp with sides for Monty and larger gated stalls for the animals.
The Friends also painted the barn’s interior and rebuilt its viewing area to be handicapped-accessible.
A brick fundraiser was another source of funding for the project. Donors could buy a brick that would be inscribed with their names and added to the entryway of the barn.
“By adding more bricks, it just widened it and made it a better entrance to the barn, which was in the original plan,” McKenzie said. “This was a win-win situation.”
The Friends also help with the day-to-day costs of maintaining the park, McKenzie said. This can include covering the cost of feed and hay, vet bills and farriers for the park’s horses.
“The Friends are there to maintain and support the staff of the park and help with the animals, so anytime they need help, we try to be there,” McKenzie said.