PEABODY — The North Shore Children’s Museum will be on the go starting this summer, thanks to a recent $25,000 grant.
The museum plans to set out with a van full of exhibits to bring fun through education to local kids at festivals, camps, classrooms and other venues outside of the museum’s space at 10 Main St. in Peabody, Executive Director Ali Haydock said.
“I’d love to get into Lynn, Salem and in all of the surrounding towns,” Haydock said. “This is the North Shore Children’s Museum, so we really aim to have a presence across the whole region.”
The funding comes from the Essex County Community Foundation and will be matched by the city of Peabody to pay for the new mobile museum, Haydock said. The foundation has supported the museum from the start and helped fund its pop-up site “Curious City” in 2019, she added.
Alongside organizations like Rockport-based Writing Musical History and Lynn’s Neal Rantoul Vault Theatre, the children’s museum was one of seven recipients of ECCF’s Creative County Partnership Grants for 2023.
“By bringing nonprofits, municipalities, businesses and artists together, we’re really aiming to deepen engagement and investment in the creative sector and to increase collective capacity for cross-sector work,” the grant program’s director Karen Ristuben said in a statement. “Building this collaborative muscle is critical for resiliency and sustainability.”
It’ll still be a few more months before the museum can get the van since most models are still backordered, Haydock said. Once it arrives, Peabody comic book artist Dirk Tiede will paint the van in the same style that he decorated the museum’s main space on Main Street — with a diverse group of characters that represents kids on the North Shore, Haydock said.
She anticipates the van can carry about three different exhibits at a time. This could include items from the museum’s medical office exhibit, sensory room or other spaces that kids have come to love since the museum opened this fall.
The van will also serve kids on the North Shore who might not be able to go to the museum with their own families by heading to lower-income schools, camps and after-school programs, Haydock said.
“We can sometimes provide free admission but that doesn’t mean that every child can still access us,” Haydock said. “If they don’t have transportation or they don’t have a parent who has the free time to bring them, they still aren’t going to get through our doors.
“Having this Mobile Museum, we’re going to go to where the children are,” she said.
For more information about the North Shore Children’s Museum, go to www.nschildrensmuseum.org/.