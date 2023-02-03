In the winter, snowshoes allow those exploring the wilds to go into deep snow where others can’t.
Beaver Pond Conservation Area in Merrimac will give outdoor fans a chance to snowshoe to the Beaver Pond, or in the event of no snow, take part in a nature walk.
On Sunday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m., Greenbelt, Essex County’s land trust, will host a Sunday Snowshoe event that takes visitors through quiet woods to the conservation area’s beaver pond, which is spectacular at all times of the year. The trek, either on snowshoe or foot, is about 1.5 miles.
Greenbelt property on both sides of Battis Road in Merrimac abuts the 311-acre Merrimac Town Forest, where Cobbler’s Brook winds its way through mature woodlands and boggy wetlands on its way to the Merrimac River.
With its groves of oaks and hickories, Greenbelt officials say the reservation would have been familiar territory to the Indigenous people who lived in this area at the time of European contact.
The Algonquians would have canoed from the Merrimack River up the Cobbler Brook tributary to establish a winter camp here. They used frozen beaver dams as highways to safely cross ponds in winter and selectively harvested beaver pelts for the fur trade, according to Greenbelt.
Indigenous people tracked game in winter snow and set trap lines along the trails for fur-bearing animals such as squirrels, foxes and rabbit. Squirrel tails sewn onto winter cloaks were prized for decoration as well as extra warmth. Around a thousand years ago, Algonquians were growing maize in Essex County, Greenbelt says.
Indigenous women gathered hickory nuts to make nut butters and processed the nuts of the white oak to make acorn flour, which they baked into cakes along with shelled sunflower seeds and dried berries. The people stored nut flour and meal made from wild grains as food reserves in case of corn crop failure.
Footpaths now lead visitors to views of a stunning beaver pond, as well as a heron rookery nestled in the Town Forest. Wildlife and wildflowers abound on this parcel, whose waters have been designated by the state for their rare species habitat.
If there’s snow on the ground, bring your snowshoes. Greenbelt staffers have a couple pairs to lend out, too. Staff members may lend their expertise at tree ID, wildlife tracks and other attractions.
For more information, https://ecga.org/Property/Beaver-Pond-Reservation.