Forget flowers. This Valentine’s Day, say it with chocolate sauce.
What could be a better expression of love, affection or even romantic interest than serving a dessert topped with a chocolate sauce you made yourself?
The stuff that comes out of a bottle or a can just does not have the same impact.
“I love you so much that I twisted the top off this plastic jug for you” is not a sentiment that speaks to the loftiest ideals of romance. And the sauce is never going to taste as good as one you whip up yourself in just a matter of minutes.
It’s your choice: Good quality chocolate or cocoa, heavy cream and vanilla, versus high-fructose corn syrup, potassium sorbate and xanthan gum.
I made four distinctly different chocolate sauces for this Valentine’s Day, four variations on a chocolatey theme. And what could be better than a chocolatey theme?
The first, a chocolate ganache, is my go-to chocolate sauce, as well it should be. There is positively nothing on this earth as smooth and rich and decadent as a chocolate ganache. It can be used to fulfill any number of your chocolate needs, and it is exceptionally easy to make.
All you have to do is pour hot cream over chopped chocolate and stir until it is all blended together. For the most deliciously sinful results, use heavy cream and good chocolate, but you could make it with chocolate chips if you must, and light cream or even half-and-half.
And because it thickens as it cools, you can use ganache for practically anything: ice cream, of course — it isn’t chocolate sauce if you can’t put it on ice cream — or as a frosting for cakes or cupcakes. You can use it to top a doughnut or éclair, or you can dip cookies or biscotti in it.
Any way you use it, it will be amazing.
My next sauce has just one use, but it’s a good one. Ice cream always tastes better when it is topped with a hot fudge sauce.
This sauce takes the most time and effort to make. You have to heat it for at least an hour, until all the sugar dissolves. But when you’re done you have a rich and silken hot fudge sauce.
I don’t have the figures on this, but I imagine that hot fudge is the most popular topping for ice cream. Its voluptuous mouthfeel is the perfect complement for the creaminess of ice cream, while its warmth is a miraculous counterpoint to its cold temperature.
For a special treat, try hot fudge sauce over coffee ice cream or maybe mocha chip.
Ice cream is also the obvious application for my next sauce, even if we can’t agree on what to call it. I know it as gold brick sauce, but you may call it magic shell sauce, or chocolate shell or even chocolate bombe shell. Whatever the name, you know what I am talking about — it’s that sauce that turns hard when it is poured on something cold, such as ice cream.
This time, the appeal is in its contrast. The hard, or kind-of hard, shell has just the perfect texture to emphasize and play off the soft, rich ice cream.
Most places make their gold brick sauce with coconut oil, but I made mine with butter, which has the same effect. Coconut oil isn’t cheap, and sometimes it tastes like coconut. Butter, however, has the advantage of being affordable and plentiful, and it’s dairy so it necessarily goes with ice cream.
Don’t forget the pecans. The pecans make it special.
My last chocolate sauce is just chocolate sauce, but it is also considerably more. Corn syrup makes it extra smooth, while a subtle and exotic hint of unexpected orange flavor comes from a judicious addition of Grand Marnier.
If you don’t like Grand Marnier, you can use vanilla. In its own way, it would be almost as grand.
This particular sauce comes to us from James Beard, a man who knew his way around chocolate and pretty much every other food.
It’s exquisite. It’s romantic.
You’re not going to get that out of a jar.
GOLD BRICK SUNDAE SAUCE
Yield: 5 servings
1/2 cup roughly chopped pecans
4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter
2 ounces milk chocolate, chopped, see note
2 ounces semisweet dark chocolate, chopped, see note
Note: If you do not want to buy both kinds of chocolate, use 4 ounces of semisweet chocolate.
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. Arrange pecans on a rimmed baking sheet and bake 10 minutes or until just toasted, stirring occasionally.
3. While pecans are toasting, melt butter in a saucepan over low heat. Remove from heat. Stir in milk chocolate and semisweet chocolate and keep stirring until chocolate has completely melted. Add toasted pecans and keep warm until ready to serve.
4. To reheat after refrigeration, put the amount you want in a small heatproof bowl, and place that bowl in a pan of gently simmering water. Stir occasionally until melted.
Per serving: 230 calories; 21 g fat; 9 g saturated fat; 25 mg cholesterol; 2 g protein; 11g carbohydrate; 8 g sugar; 2 g fiber; 4 mg sodium; 16 mg calcium
Recipe by Kurtis Baguley of the Cloister Beach Club, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
HOT FUDGE SAUCE
Yield: 8 servings
2 ounces unsweetened chocolate
4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
1 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup milk
1/4 cup heavy or whipping cream
1. Melt the chocolate and butter, stirring frequently, in the top of a double boiler over simmering water. Add the cocoa and whisk until dissolved.
2. Using a slotted spoon, gradually stir in the sugar (the mixture should be the consistency of wet sand). Cook, stirring occasionally, over simmering water for 20 minutes. Check the water level in the double boiler occasionally and replenish if necessary.
3. Gradually stir in the milk and cream and keep stirring until completely blended. Continue cooking, stirring and checking the water occasionally until the fudge is completely smooth and all the sugar is dissolved, about 20 minutes. If you have doubled the recipe, this step will take up to 1 hour.
4. To reheat after refrigeration, put the amount you want in a small heatproof bowl, and place that bowl in a pan of gently simmering water. Stir occasionally until melted.
Per serving: 206 calories; 12g fat; 7g saturated fat; 21mg cholesterol; 2g protein; 30g carbohydrate; 26g sugar; 3g fiber; 48mg sodium; 26mg calcium
Recipe from “Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Ice Cream & Dessert Book” by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield with Nancy J. Stevens
CHOCOLATE GANACHE
Yield: 8 servings
4 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate
1/2 cup heavy cream, whipping cream, light cream or half-and-half
Break or chop the chocolate into small pieces and place in a heat-proof bowl. Heat the cream in a small pot on the stove until bubbles start to form on the edges. Pour the cream over the chocolate, wait 1 minute and stir until smooth and completely combined.
Per (2 tablespoon) serving using half-and-half: 123 calories; 11 g fat; 6 g saturated fat; 21 mg cholesterol; 1 g protein; 8 g carbohydrate; 6 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 6 mg sodium; 10 mg calcium
JAMES BEARD’S CHOCOLATE SAUCE
Yield: 8 to 10 servings
6 ounces semisweet chocolate
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup corn syrup
1/2 cup light cream, see note
Salt
1 tablespoon Grand Marnier or 1 teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoon water
Note: If you can’t find light cream, which is also known as coffee cream, you can make it yourself by combining 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon of whipping cream with 3 tablespoons of whole milk. Or you can just use half-and-half, which will not be quite as rich.
1. If not using chocolate chips, break the chocolate into small pieces.
2. Combine the sugar, corn syrup and cream in a saucepan, and bring to a boil. Add a dash of salt, remove from the heat, and stir in the chocolate until smooth. Add the Grand Marnier or vanilla and the water, and stir again until smooth. Serve hot, or cool for 10 minutes before serving.
3. To reheat after refrigeration, place the amount you want in a small heatproof bowl, and put that bowl in a pan of gently simmering water. Stir occasionally until melted.
Per serving (based on 8): 205 calories; 7 g fat; 4 g saturated fat; 3 mg cholesterol; 2 g protein; 37 g carbohydrate; 35 g sugar; 2 g fiber; 36 mg sodium; 11 mg calcium
Recipe from “James Beard’s American Cookery” by James Beard