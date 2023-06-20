MARBLEHEAD — In their first public comments since a controversy over the removal of Pride flags, leaders of the Grace Community Church said they took down the flags because they do not put up signs on church property for many things, "even good things."
"We generally steer clear of any displays that may be interpreted as political," the Elders of Grace Community Church said in an email to The Salem News. "So we removed them."
The removal of the Pride flags, and the decision by the church to ask a preschool run by a gay couple to move out of the building, sparked a protest by about 100 people outside the church on Sunday.
The protest was organized by Mike Richmond, who along with his partner Ryan Thompson leases space in the church for the Pleasant Street Preschool that they own and operate. Richmond recorded a video of two parishioners removing small Pride flags he'd placed in flower boxes outside the school, with one of the parishioners telling him, "You can celebrate who you are, we don't have to," and "We're a church that believes in the Bible."
The elders did not address those remarks in their email. They described the church as a "politically and culturally diverse congregation," and said they also took down 12 American flags because "we wanted to be completely fair in the moment."
Richmond has said the school will not return to the church, saying it is "not a safe place for us." The school has been at the church since 2020.
The elders said the controversy over the Pride flags and the preschool has led to a "steady wave of hate" directed at the church. They said they decided not to fight back against what they called "a series of untruths" because they did not want to escalate the situation.
Last Friday, the side of the church was spray-painted with a rainbow and the words "Stay gay, stay hard, Love is 4 everyone." The incident is under investigation by Marblehead police. Richmond told The Salem News on Friday that he discovered the vandalism when he arrived that morning and immediately alerted the police.
"We are saddened by the events of the past two weeks," the elders said. "After our house of worship was defaced, and leading up to the recent protest against our church, we did not want to increase any hostility, so we said little. We do want to share our perspective."
In their email, the church elders said they asked the preschool to move out after the end of the school year because they need the space for their growing church. When the preschool owners told them they would lose the business and families would have little time to find an alternative, the church agreed to extend their lease through the 2023-2024 school year.
"One concern we had is we are still all volunteers trying to minister to the church and keep the day to day operations running after our pastor recently resigned," the church elders said. "But if that would help to save their business, we were willing to make it work."
The church elders said they have been accused of "stonewalling" on repairs to the building because the owners are gay, an accusation the elders called "categorically untrue." Richmond has said that maintenance issues led to a failed building inspection that could affect the school's licensing.
The elders said they were "glad" and "grateful" that Sunday's protest was peaceful, and thanked the Marblehead Police Department and Chief Dennis King, who they said were "outstanding, professional, and fair to everyone."