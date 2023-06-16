MARBLEHEAD — The owner of a preschool that leases space at Grace Community Church on Pleasant Street arrived at work early Friday morning to find the outside of the church vandalized with a slogan showing support for the LGBTQ community.
He says he believes this was in response to the church's own recent actions apparently lashing out at him and his partner for their sexual orientation — actions that involved the church suddenly telling the school to move out and parishioners taking down Pride flags from the building.
Mike Richmond, who owns and operates Pleasant Street Preschool with his partner Ryan Thompson, said the side of the church was spray-painted with a rainbow and the words "Stay gay, stay hard, Love is 4 everyone" when he arrived around 7:30 a.m. Friday. He told The Salem News he immediately reported the incident to Marblehead police. A call to the Police Department was not immediately returned on Friday.
"I'm so upset, I can't believe someone vandalized the church," Richmond wrote in a story posted to the preschool's Instagram page Friday.
Richmond is organizing a peaceful protest outside of the church Sunday morning at 9 a.m., but does not condone "this type of rage-induced action," he wrote.
"We need to rise above," the post said.
The Marblehead Pride Committee also posted on Instagram that it does not condone any form of vandalism.
"Positive change happens when we are kind and respectful to ALL of our neighbors," the committee wrote.
The vandalism came within days of a video that Richmond posted online from an encounter with two members of Grace Community Church who can be seen removing Pride flags from the front of the preschool. The removal of the flags also came just months after the church suddenly asked the school to leave.
The church did not respond to multiple requests for comment via phone and email this week for this story.
According to an email from the church Elders (which Richmond shared with The Salem News), they told him they were asking him to move out because they wanted access to the space in light of growing church attendance.
Pleasant Street Preschool originally signed their lease with the church in February 2020 and opened full-time in April 2021. Richmond said he was told by the church's now former pastor there were no problems with the couple and that the church was "open and accepting".
Last weekend, Richmond recorded a video of two of the church’s members, Richard and Anne Steadman, removing small Pride flags from the outside of the school.
He had placed the flags in front of the school on Friday, June 9, but they were gone not long after. He put them out again and on that Sunday, Richmond saw the Steadmans taking the flags while he was on his way to celebrate his father’s birthday.
“I really thought it was a neighbor or a random stranger doing this just out of spite, and so when I realized it was members of the church and the guy I've been dealing with for maintenance, it was just shocking,” Richmond said. “Why didn't you just come in one day and talk to me?”
Anne Steadman declined to comment on the incident, but did confirm with The Salem News she and her husband are not employees of the church, just members of the congregation. She said her husband does help with maintenance on the property, but not in an official capacity.
Richmond said he pulled out his cell phone and started recording a video as he approached the couple last weekend.
When he asked why they were taking down the flags, Anne Steadman said, “Because it’s a church that does not celebrate, I mean you can have your time, but we don’t want to celebrate it, if we don’t have to,” the video, which has been viewed by The Salem News, shows.
Richmond then told the couple the church knew he and his partner were gay when it allowed them to rent the space.
“We know that, but we’re a church that believes in the Bible,” Anne Steadman is heard replying. “We should have the freedom to do both things.”
Anne Steadman, later in the video, continued to remove the flags as she told Richmond: “We honor your business, but you should honor our beliefs.”
“You’ll take our money but you won’t celebrate who we are?” Richmond said.
Anne Steadman’s response: “You can celebrate who you are, we don’t have to.”
The incident has upset Richmond and his partner, especially since the church never told them they couldn’t put the flags out front, or that they had been taken down, he said.
This was the first time the school put out Pride flags since it opened at the church. Displaying flags doesn’t violate any terms in the preschool’s lease, either, Richmond said. According to a copy of a lease shown to The Salem News, the preschool must get approval for signs it places outside the property, but doesn’t mention anything about other decorations like flags.
“I wouldn't have opened in a church if I was anti-church or religion,” Richmond said. “I've worked in churches before and the whole thing was that I was upfront when I told them about myself and my partner being gay and that we wanted to run this together.
“I was told by Eric Dokken (the church's former pastor) that the church is open and accepting, and that we wouldn’t have any problems,” he said.
Earlier this week, Richmond sent the church’s current pastor, David Brame (who has been in that role since January), and church Elders an email about the incident. His email also included complaints about maintenance issues that led to a failed building inspection in August that have yet to be fully addressed, and a sudden request the school received in March to move out within three months — a request that has now been extended to August 2024.
He shared a screenshot of the Elders' reply to that email with The Salem News, in which the church made no mention of the flag incident.
Richmond said the maintenance issues involve the church fireproofing the boiler room, fixing caulking around a bathroom sink and changing an exterior railing on the school's steps so that a small ball can't pass through it — all items that need to be fixed and pass inspection before the state will re-license the school. He said Richard Steadman has worked on various maintenance issues for the school.
The church Elders, in their email, say the reason why they asked the school to move out within three months of their March request was because church attendance, especially among young families, was growing.
“We wanted more flexibility and access to the space we are currently leasing to you,” the email said. “Once you shared that this step would likely put you and your partner out of a job, and that the families who had just signed up for the ‘23-’24 school year had little time to find substitute day care, we reconsidered and extended your lease, not wanting to cause harm to your business and hardship for your enrolled families.”
Richmond isn’t sure what the next steps for his business will be. He’s looked at other spots for rent, but the price is much higher than what he pays now. His partner is also looking at getting another job in case they don't pass the building inspection by August and can't get their license renewed.
“This has been very challenging," said Richmond. "It's hard to keep putting a smile on my face and running my normal day with the kids.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.