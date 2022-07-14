AMESBURY — Cider Hill Farm will be doing double-duty the next two weekends as it hosts Blueberry & Flower Fest July 16-17 and July 23-24.
The 145-acre farm will honor all things blueberry while simultaneously celebrating summer flowers for two weekends in a row.
“This is very exciting. This our second annual Blueberry & Flower Fest. We’ve always had a Blueberry Festival but now we have this gorgeous cutting garden. It’s our second year of doing these incredible blooms,” Valerie Rosenberg, program director at Cider Hill, said.
Both weekends will feature family-friendly activities and more, Rosenberg said.
“People are coming for the full festival vibe, where we have free, live music. We have an outdoor cider bar, the hayrides are running. We have multiple food trucks and our own, homemade treats fresh out of the bakery.”
There will be pick-your-own blueberries and cut-your-own flowers and the award-winning hard cider the farm is known for. The farm boasts 11 varieties of blueberries with a picking season of roughly 45 days.
“Once we get going, we rarely have gaps (in availability),” she said.
For more information go to www.ciderhill.com.
IF YOU GO Blueberry & flower fest
Saturday, July 16, Sunday, July 17, Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24
8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
45 Fern Ave., Amesbury
(978) 388-5525
festival music lineup
Musical lineup — noon-3 p.m.
Saturday, July 16 — Taylor Marie
Sunday, July 17 — Boondock Sinners
Saturday, July 23, Nico Rivers
Sunday, July 24 -King Saison