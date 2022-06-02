SALEM — A carelessly disposed cigarette that ignited a foam mattress is believed to be the likely cause of a fire last month on Hancock Street, officials announced on Thursday.
The May 9 blaze destroyed 29 Hancock St. and caused fire damage to four other structures in the immediate area, as well as heat, water and smoke damage to other nearby buildings. Investigators put the total loss at $1.5 million.
Nine residents of 29 Hancock were permanently displaced.
The investigation by the Salem Fire Department, with Salem police and the state Fire Marshal's office, concluded that the fire was unintentional and accidental.
"Although not entirely definitive, investigators concluded the fire was likely caused by a carelessly discarded cigarette, which ignited a foam mattress located in the rear of the building at 29 Hancock St.," Salem fire Chief Al Dionne said in a press release announcing the findings. "The fire then extended to the porches of 29 Hancock St. and subsequently, to the four other structures."
It remains unclear who was smoking and how the cigarette ended up on the mattress, which was on a rear porch, Dionne said. The mattress happened to be an old one, and older mattresses are considered highly flammable, he added.
Investigators interviewed more than a dozen witnesses and reviewed video from home security cameras, news media and other sources.
He also reiterated that explosions that were heard during the fire were the result of and not the cause of the blaze.
The investigation is now considered closed unless new evidence becomes available that warrants reopening it, Dionne said.
Dionne said he was grateful there was no loss of life in the fire and that more people were not displaced. The city has set up a fund to assist residents.
Dionne said the fire is also a stark reminder of the dangers of careless smoking.
"I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that cigarettes are still a leading cause of fires and loss of life in this country," he said. "It is imperative that cigarettes be properly extinguished before disposal. Considering the intensity of this fire and the number of properties involved, we are extremely fortunate that there was no loss of life or injuries."
He also said the presence of smoke alarms that alerted residents "likely contributed to saving the lives of the occupants."
"This incident should serve as a reminder that to ensure a timely alarm notification in the event of a fire, every building should have a modern, functioning fire alarm system and working smoke detectors that are less than 10 years old," Dionne said. "It is quite literally a matter of life or death."
“We see too many fires that start with smoking materials being carelessly extinguished on porches, especially in the warmer months,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. “Stubbing a cigarette out on a railing or stairway, dropping it into a planter, or flicking it into dried grass or debris can easily start a major fire like this one. Always use a sturdy ashtray with smoke or water and be sure to put it out, all the way, every time.”
The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Deputy Chief Keith Pelletier, the first to arrive on scene, saw heavy fire coming from the ground level on the rear porches and extending all the way to the roof of the multifamily home.
The fire quickly traveled inside the home, as it eventually spread to four other buildings. It also caused radiant heat, smoke and water damage to other buildings in the neighborhood, where the homes are close to each other. The heat caused windows to crack and damaged siding; smoke got into some of the buildings.
The properties to the immediate left and right of 29 Hancock suffered significant fire damage but were under renovation at the time and unoccupied. Two other buildings were also damaged by fire but remained habitable, Dionne said.
The fire led to an extensive regional mutual aid response, which was credited with containing the fire to the five buildings. That response categorized it as a five-alarm fire, Dionne said in his release.
The address had been the subject of a number of issues in past years, as owner Margie Mullen, a disabled, older woman with mobility issues, faced complaints from the city about code violations and running an unlicensed rooming house, but city officials said last month that the issues had been addressed.