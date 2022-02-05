Josh Scarnegie says he's been complaining for years about the stretch of sidewalk in front of an old historic cemetery at the Peabody and Salem line — he claims neither city makes an attempt to clear it of snow and ice for pedestrians in the winter.
But on Friday, after his recent round of complaints led to an inquiry from this newspaper with city officials, that situation may be about to change.
As apparent proof of his point, six days after the region's most recent blizzard, neither city had assumed the task of clearing the way for pedestrians, which is along a highly trafficked corridor. On Friday, however, the directors of public works crews in Peabody and Salem both said they're in touch on addressing the stretch of sidewalk in front of the cemetery, where Boston Street in Salem becomes Main Street in Peabody.
The cemetery, active from 1689 to 1889, is also known as the Old Burying Ground, South Burying Ground, Old South Church Cemetery and the Trask Burying Ground, according to online historical lists maintained by the city of Peabody.
Nearly a week after last Saturday's blizzard dumped 2 feet of snow on the region, the sidewalk along the cemetery was still not cleared, creating a safety issue for pedestrians trying to walk the area. Among them is Scarnegie, a Salem resident who said he walks Boston Street almost daily and that it has "been like this for at least 15 years, if not more."
"The city of Salem never does snow removal on Boston Street in front of the cemetery," Scarnegie said. "When I contact them, they put the blame on Peabody, and if I contact Peabody, they blame Salem."
By Friday, a foot path had been well-trodden along the sidewalk, interrupted only by the efforts of another person to unbury a fire hydrant — thus mostly blocking the sidewalk again despite the snow that melted this week.
"I grew up in this area for years," Scarnegie said, "and this happens every year. It's very unsafe walking in the street."
That's worth noting, because the area has a lot of activity. It's surrounded by multifamily homes, and a Stop & Shop supermarket in Peabody directly borders the cemetery along Howley Street.
Robert Labossiere, who's been Peabody's public services director since 2018, said the stretch of sidewalk has "never been an issue" that crossed his radar.
"I'm sure, between Dave Knowlton and I... I'll give him a call, and we'll take care of it," Labossiere said, referring to his counterpart in Salem. "If it's Peabody, we'll take care of it."
Similarly, Knowlton said Friday that he had reached out to Peabody on the matter and that the issue was being looked into.
Scarnegie, meanwhile, said he wasn't quite buying it.
"I've called and emailed about this issue for years," he said, "and the fact that either department didn't know about this issue is a real safety concern."