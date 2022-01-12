Cities and towns in the region are distributing more rapid COVID-19 tests to residents this week for free at-home testing.
In Beverly, Mayor Mike Cahill informed residents that city staff would be at Lynch Park again on Thursday to hand out free rapid antigen test kits. He said it would be a drive-through site from 1 to 6 p.m. There is a limit of one test kit per person and two test kits per household. Each kit contains two rapid antigen tests.
Cahill noted that proof of Beverly residency would be required, and that city employees would be receiving kits at work this week to take home.
In Salem, officials say the city received a new shipment of the iHealth Labs rapid test kits this week, and have already begun distributing allocations of the kits to key community agencies and partners, as well as the general public and businesses. This will take place through the rest of the month during what is anticipated to be a peak surge of the omicron strain of the virus.
“Nearly 235,000 PCR tests have been administered to Salem residents since the start of this pandemic and in the first round of rapid antigen test kit distribution, in December, we gave out tens of thousands of free tests,” said Mayor Kim Driscoll. “Having the quick feedback from a rapid test makes it easier for residents and workers to protect themselves and their loved ones. I strongly encourage residents to avail themselves of these free rapid tests if applicable and to consider purchasing some rapid tests to have at home if they are not able to use these free tests. Starting Saturday, many residents may be able to be fully reimbursed by their health insurance for rapid at-home tests.”
As before, kits were first distributed to the city’s schools, large apartment complexes, licensed child care providers, and to Council on Aging staff for homebound and other high-risk senior residents. An allotment to North Shore Community Health will also be used to serve clients at the Salem Pantry, Lifebridge, and tenants at North Shore CDC/Point neighborhood housing sites.
The city’s Health Department staff will distribute the remaining test kits to any Salem resident who needs one, on the following schedule as long as kits are available:
Jan. 18-20, and 25-27, from 9 a.m.
- to noon at 401 Bridge St.
- Jan. 18, 19, 25 and 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. at 98 Washington St.
- Jan. 20 and 27, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at 135 Lafayette St.
Up to two test kits (four tests total) will be distributed to each household and proof of Salem residency is required.
An informational flier with instructions about how to use the tests, available in multiple languages, can be found at www.mass.gov/lists/covid-19-self-test-at-home-instructions-graphic.
If a person tests positive, go to www.mass.gov/info-details/what-to-do-if-you-have-or-have-been-exposed-to-covid-19, for further info on what steps to take.