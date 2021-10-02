PEABODY — Citizens Inn is launching a $7.4 million campaign for capital improvements at its facilities as well as expanding services for clients.
The Peabody-based nonprofit currently provides shelter and support services to 35 families at a time in its shelters, Inn Between and Inn Transition, and provides food to nearly 6,000 individuals annually through its pantry and community meals program, Haven From Hunger.
The campaign, "Inn To Opportunity," is broken up into four main priorities: The renovation of Haven from Hunger, the programming at Haven that includes a newly imagined resource center and pantry, renovations to Inn Between, and the individualized programming for shelter clients.
The goal is for "comprehensive services in dignified spaces to better address the root causes of homelessness and hunger," according to an announcement. This campaign seeks to "sustain the increased client-base brought on by COVID-19 and to implement the depth of services that Citizens Inn has always known to be necessary."
“We are thrilled to be able to launch this comprehensive campaign for our organization,” said Ali Haydock, Citizen Inn's director of development. “The pandemic diverted our plans a bit, but we’re very excited to be able to support our clients in a more impactful way with this campaign.”
The launch event, which will be held on Oct. 16 from 2 to 5 p.m., will give donors an opportunity to see the newly renovated second floor at Haven from Hunger at 71 Wallis St. For more details or to attend the open house, visit inntoopportunity.org.
“I am drawn to the mission of Citizens Inn as it provides opportunities for all people to thrive in our community,” said Martha Holden, a campaign co-chair. “When issues of housing and food insecurity are met, people can better provide for themselves, take care of their families, and have more opportunities to control their destiny and achieve their goals in life.”