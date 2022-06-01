PEABODY — Citizens Inn, a social services agency that helps people with housing needs and food insecurity, has hired Carolina Trujillo as its new executive director.
Trujillo will replace Corey Jackson, who announced in January that he would resign effective June 30 after nine years as executive director.
Trujillo has worked in the human services sector for more than two decades, much of it working with nonprofits. She was most recently the vice president for volunteer engagement at Eastern Bank.
Trujillo serves on the board of directors for The Northeast Arc, Beth Israel Lahey Health, YMCA of Metro North, and the North Shore Maritime Center. She is also a committee member of LEADS (Leaders Engaged and Activated to Drive System-wide Change), Lynn Education District, Lynn Business Partnership, Association of Latino Professionals in Finance and Accounting, and Stop the Violence Lynn.
"We are confident that under her leadership, Citizens Inn's success and impact in achieving its mission and vision will continue to flourish," the board of directors of Citizens Inn said in announcing Trujillo's selection.
Citizens Inn was founded in 1983 with the opening of the Citizens Inn Between Shelter. It has grown to include four programs located in eight buildings. Citizens Inn merged with Haven from Hunger in 2017.
Trujillo's appointment is effective June 20.