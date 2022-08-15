PEABODY — The Institution for Savings is donating $400,000 to Citizens Inn in Peabody this month.
The donation will fund programming and operational costs for the nonprofit’s Haven from Hunger program. This includes supporting the food pantry, resource center and community meals that many locals rely on.
“This funding is so important because the community continues to have needs, and we are responding to these needs pretty quickly,” said Carolina Trujillo, executive director for Citizens Inn.
The organization has gone from serving 600 households at the start of the pandemic to 1,100 households this year. The new resource center will allow Citizens Inn to assist more people, Trujillo said.
It will have a variety of services available to both Citizens Inn clients and the public, including financial literacy programs and grief counseling.
“It’s very community centric,” Trujillo said. “We want to make sure that we’re responding to the needs of the community, not necessarily to whatever we think the community needs.”
The Institution for Savings will hold the naming rights to the Haven from Hunger kitchen, pantry and resource center at 71 Wallis St. for the next 25 years ,thanks to its donation.
The bank will become a larger part of the community when it opens a new branch in Peabody Square next year, Institution for Savings President and CEO Michael J. Jones said in a statement.
“The work that Citizens Inn does every day to help families and individuals who are experiencing a housing crisis or food insecurity is admirable and we are happy we can help continue this important mission,” Jones said in the statement. “Haven from Hunger provides much needed food assistance to those in need through its food pantry and community meals programs and is a critical service for residents in Peabody and the surrounding communities.”
The donation will count toward Citizens Inn’s $7.4 million comprehensive campaign to enhance the nonprofit’s spaces and services.
Along with supporting special programs and renovations to the Wallis Street pantry, which were officially unveiled last month, the fundraising drive will renovate four units at the Inn-Between shelter on Holten Street and add a playground there.
The Institution for Savings will present a check to Citizens Inn at the nonprofit’s Wallis Street location at 3 p.m. Monday.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos .