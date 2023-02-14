PEABODY — A lawsuit filed two years ago by the city of Peabody that sought to blame a North Shore real estate appraiser for a massive settlement with a developer over the O’Shea Mansion in 2018 has been settled.
In its 2021 lawsuit, the city estimated damages of at least $732,000 from Middleton appraiser Gregory Story and his firm, AM Appraisals.
The settlement, reached in December: $15,000, with no admission of liability or wrongdoing by the appraiser or the city — and a joint statement calling Story’s work on the appraisal “excellent.”
The city agreed to release the settlement after The Salem News initially filed a public records request on Jan. 30.
The version of the settlement released by the city, on Jan. 31, did not include an appended joint statement in which the city acknowledged that Story is a “well-known and highly-regarded real estate appraiser within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” and that his work for the city on the O’Shea appraisal was “excellent work product.”
The dispute was “entirely extraneous to the services provided, and easily resolved through mediation,” the statement said.
William Rose, Story’s attorney, said that both the settlement and statement, and the evidence produced prior to the settlement being reached, “speaks for itself.”
“We had strong defenses to the claims against him,” said Rose.
“Greg really wants to put this behind him and move on,” Rose said.
The O’Shea Mansion, at the corner of Washington and Main streets in downtown Peabody, had fallen into foreclosure and was purchased by Gloucester developer Michael Corsetti of Empire Development for $325,000 in 2015.
The city, citing a concern that the historic structure and a tree would be taken down, decided to take the property from Corsetti through eminent domain, and paid Corsetti $425,000 in 2016, based on Story’s appraisal.
Corsetti then sued the city. The city eventually settled that lawsuit by paying Corsetti another $825,000, bringing the total amount expended to acquire the property to $1.25 million.
Three years later, in 2021, the city sued Story and his firm, contending that it was forced to enter the settlement with Corsetti after, it claimed, it had learned of an unrelated complaint against Story involving his work in appraising a private home in Peabody. The lawsuit sought reimbursement that included $725,000 for the Corsetti settlement, another $7,587 for the fees paid to Story for his work. The suit also included claims that could have resulted in triple damages if the city had prevailed at trial.
The city, in the 2021 lawsuit, alleged that it learned of the complaint during a deposition of Story, and only after it was too late to find another appraiser to testify in the Corsetti case.
In court filings and during a hearing last year, however, Story’s lawyer pointed to a number of what appeared to be inaccuracies in the city’s complaint, including the timeline of when the city learned that Story had been the subject of the unrelated complaint and, more significantly, whether that would have interfered with his work on the O’Shea Mansion, as the city claimed.
(The unrelated complaint involved three sisters, one of whom was buying out the other two sisters after the death of their father, who owned a property in Peabody. The sisters who were being bought out contended that the appraiser established too low a value for the property.)
In a motion to dismiss the city’s lawsuit against Story last year, Rose provided emails and other evidence showing that Story had disclosed to the city the unrelated complaint to the real estate appraisers board well before the deposition in Corsetti’s lawsuit, and that the city’s lawyer had asked Story to check whether it would affect his ability to testify as an expert. After learning that it would not, Story was deposed — and that the city’s own lawyer then brought up the disciplinary matter during the 2018 deposition, not lawyers for Corsetti. The city’s lawsuit also did not note that the city did get a second appraisal on the property but never filed a motion in court seeking to use that appraiser as an expert in lieu of Story.
Rose also argued to a judge that Story himself was not made aware of the sisters’ complaint until after he’d completed the appraisal for the city in 2016.
While now-retired Judge John Lu denied Rose’s motion to dismiss on summary judgment because the facts of the case were in significant dispute (summary judgment deals with legal issues, not facts in a case), he did recommend that they meet with a mediator — in this case, veteran Boston trial attorney and former judge J. Owen Todd.
The two sides reached the settlement after mediation with Todd last fall.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt said on Thursday that the settlement recoups the fees the city paid Story for his work on the appraisal.
“I believe, when all was said and done, we would have been spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to continue the litigation,” Bettencourt said. and with the outcome far from certain to be in the city’s favor, “It just didn’t make sense to me to take that risk.”
The mansion, along with two other nearby properties, was re-sold by the city in 2021 for $751,000 to a local developer, Ed Greeley, shortly before the city sued Story.
Greeley has also received $3 million in community development funds.
Bettencourt expressed optimism for the building’s future as a planned hotel, restaurant and “speakeasy” pub, expected to open no later than this fall.
The city, Bettencourt said, “did take a short-term hit, but I believe all that money will be recouped.”
“That property will be producing significant revenue for the city of Peabody,” Bettencourt said. “I’m really happy with where we are at and where we’re going.”
