BEVERLY — Relief could be on the way for small businesses in Beverly that have been hurt by COVID-19.
The city announced Tuesday it has launched a Small Business Assistance Program that will offer grants of up to $50,000 to local businesses that have suffered economic hardship due to the pandemic.
Mayor Mike Cahill said more than $1 million will be made available for the program from the $12.6 million the city is receiving through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.
“We’ve had some of our local businesses that have worked really hard at surviving during this time,” Cahill said. “That’s the goal here. We want them to survive until they can thrive again.”
The program is limited to businesses in the hospitality, tourism, arts, recreation and retail sectors. Those include restaurants, fitness centers, personal service providers, entertainment venues, family child care centers and retail stores, among others, according to the city.
To be eligible, businesses must have had less than $2 million in gross receipts for the year 2020 and have fewer than 50 full-time-equivalent employees. The grants will range from $5,000 to $50,000. The money can be used for payroll, rent, inventory and other operational costs.
Cahill said the total amount of money awarded will depend on the needs of the businesses that apply. The city will cap the program at a certain number, but that number is more than $1 million, he said.
Grant applications will be available starting Tuesday, Feb. 15, at www.beverlyma.gov/arpa. The applications are due by March 9.
Jon Hurst, the president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, said Beverly might be the first community in the state to commit to using ARPA money to help small businesses. Hurst lives in Beverly and is on the board of directors of Beverly Main Streets.
“I really believe it’s a model that municipal leaders across the Commonwealth should look at it,” he said.
“I feel like local governments are sitting on a lot of ARPA dollars and need to look at these types of programs to save small businesses,” Hurst said. “Now is the time to do it if you want to give these small businesses a chance at tomorrow.”
Cahill said the city has spent some of its $12.6 million in funds on providing COVID-19 tests to residents, supporting the city’s health department in its COVID response, and hiring a person to manage the ARPA funding. He said the city is weighing other ways to distribute the money and will update the City Council on its priorities in March.
“It’s an ongoing conversation,” Cahill said.
