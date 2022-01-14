BEVERLY — The city has submitted bids to buy two lots on Simon Street in an effort to save them from development in the densely populated neighborhood.
The city has proposed buying the two lots from the Beverly Housing Authority for $200,000 each and preserving them as “pocket parks,” according to the proposals submitted to the Housing Authority. They were the only bids submitted by Thursday’s deadline.
“We strongly believe in the value of preserving (these parcels) as open space to be used and enjoyed by the neighborhood and all residents of Beverly,” Mayor Mike Cahill wrote in the proposals.
The two lots, at 14 and 34 Simon St., are located in the Gloucester Crossing neighborhood, which is a designated “environmental justice” community due to a higher concentration of minority residents. The Beverly Housing Authority bought the two lots in 1973 but never developed them.
Neighbors used the lots as parks for years, but the Housing Authority recently locked the gates and put the land up for sale, citing liability and maintenance reasons.
The move outraged neighbors, who said turning the lots into apartment buildings would rob them of two of the few open spaces in a neighborhood of multifamily apartments, lots of children, and few parking spaces.
Julie Robertson, who lives next door to the 14 Simon St. lot, said Thursday that residents were thrilled the hear about the city’s desire to turn the lots into public parks.
“I think it’s going to be fabulous,” she said. “That’s exactly what we wanted them to be. I’m glad they listened to what we asked in the neighborhood.”
Tom Bussone, chairman of the Beverly Housing Authority’s board of commissioners, said the board will consider the proposals at its next meeting on Thursday. He said he could not comment further.
The city’s bids were the only ones received by the Beverly Housing Authority in response to its request for proposals. One potential bidder apparently dropped out after questions about whether the past use of public funds to improve the properties would restrict development on them.
The Salem News reported last month that the two lots were developed into neighborhood parks in 1991 with $40,500 in grant funds secured through the city’s Community Development Office. Bussone has said the agency was not aware that public funds had been used for the lots.
In its proposals, one for each property, the city said it envisions both lots as “pocket parks” for the use of neighbors and the general public. The lot at 14 Simon would be a place for “passive recreation, social interactions, and relaxation,” while 34 Simon would be used as a recreation space for children with a playground. Both parks would have benches, landscaping and picnic tables.
The city would develop both parks in concert with the neighborhood, the Beverly Parks and Recreation Department, and the Beverly Department of Public Services.
The city submitted separate bids of $200,000 for each parcel, which it said is the value of the property based on an appraisal conducted for the city in December. The city would pay for the acquisitions with a combination of Community Preservation Act funds, American Rescue Plan funds, and the city’s ‘free cash’ savings account.
The site work would cost $25,500 at 14 Simon St. and $85,500 at 34 Simon St., according to the proposals.
In his letter accompanying the proposals, Cahill said there is a great need for new housing in Beverly but this particular neighborhood would “significantly benefit” from the additional open space rather than more development.
“In fact, most houses in the Simon Street neighborhood have no yard space and providing the neighborhood children with safe spaces to play is of utmost importance,” Cahill wrote.
The acquisition of the properties is supported by the city’s Open Space and Recreation Committee. In a letter to Cahill, the committee said environmental justice communities like Gloucester Crossing should be given “the special attention they deserve.”
“Pocket parks for a small community garden or even just some benches under a shade tree would be far more welcome than any other type of development,” the letter said.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.