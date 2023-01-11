BEVERLY — The city is offering a slight boost in pay in an attempt to find a new director of diversity, equity and inclusion, a position that has been vacant for nine months.
The city last week updated its job listing with a new salary range of $90,000 to $100,000. It was originally advertised at $85,000 to $95,000.
Mayor Mike Cahill said the city has interviewed more than a dozen candidates since the job became vacant last March, including some last week, and hopes to hire someone “soon.”
“We’ve been working hard to try and find that right person,” he said. “I’m hopeful that it will be in the foreseeable future.”
Cahill said the position has been difficult to fill in part because of competition from other cities and towns as well as private companies and nonprofits that are looking for diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, directors. Beverly was one of many communities that created a DEI position in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder in May of 2020 and the national reckoning on race and social justice.
The city hired Abu Toppin in January 2021, but he left in March 2022 to take a job in the private sector.
“It’s a fairly new field so finding a professional with the right combination of background to do the work effectively is important, and it’s not a given,” Cahill said.
Cahill signed an executive order in 2020 declaring racism a public health issue in Beverly. The city has created a human rights committee, race equity task force, civil rights review board, and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Voices book discussion group over the last few years in an attempt to address racial and social justice issues. Last May, a racial equity audit report commissioned by the city said the city’s and schools’ overwhelming white staff does not represent the community’s growing diversity, and is creating barriers to services and programs for people of color.
Despite the lack of a DEI director, Cahill said the city is working with the consulting firm that conducted the audit on achieving the goals of the report, which include hiring people of color and expanding programs and services to underserved neighborhoods.
“There’s a lot of work to do and a lot of history to unravel and make up for,” Cahill said. “Everybody agrees that it’s not a sprint here. But the work is important and we don’t want to lose time.”