SALEM — You can tell it’s February, because raises are in the air.
The City Council voted narrowly Thursday night to give a 10% raise to City Clerk Ilene Simons, up from an 8% boost in compensation that memorialized the efforts of their clerk.
Simons, the only city employee who reports to and has their compensation set by the City Council, was due for an 8% raise after the City Council held committee meetings on the issue and surveyed salaries in similar communities. That included a 3% cost-of-living bump and an added 5% raise based on Simons’ “ability to execute in (sic) complicated election processes and her ability to execute remotely during COVID.”
The agenda — not the meeting’s deliberations — further called out Simons’ “years of service to the city as well as recommending goals set for the city clerk in (the coming fiscal year).” It added an emphasis to use technology “to streamline processes and procedures in the city clerk’s office.” Committee reports are written by the councilors presenting them, in this case Ty Hapworth, a councilor-at-large.
Simons was appointed by the body in 2018 after they ran a legally questionable process, including Open Meeting Law violations that muddied and raised questions about the outcome, where the assistant clerk got the job. Since then, Simons’ work has been praised and celebrated by councilors, particularly after a nine-day Supreme Court trial validated a one-vote margin her office reported in the 2019 election season. Another recount in 2021 also upheld the outcome of the race it targeted.
“Her department has been through a lot, especially during COVID,” said Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez. “Today, the news had a 12% increase on what we call the capacity of people to spend. It’s an increase nationwide.”
As such, Dominguez wanted to see the 3% cost-of-living increase jump to 5% instead, to make the full raise 10%.
At that point, Ward 2 City Councilor Caroline Watson-Felt raised concerns about the process the City Council takes to set its clerk pay rate.
“This is uncharted territory,” Watson-Felt said. “There is no current, active precedent for the way the City Council sets the compensation for the city clerk.”
After Dominguez lobbied for the 10% raise, councilors seemed to harden against the measure. That included Watson-Felt, who said the body needs “to put something forward that works within the realm of a conscientious budget.”
Ultimately, Dominguez’ motion received no second and was due to be shot down, but it was saved at the last second by Ward 4 City Councilor Lev McClain, who was opposed but seconded the motion so it could get a vote. That vote ended 6 to 5, with members Jeff Cohen, Dominguez, Ty Hapworth, Alice Merkl, Conrad Prosniewski, and Watson-Felt voting in favor. Councilors Bob McCarthy, McClain, Megan Riccardi, Andy Varela and Patti Morsillo voted against.
They then voted along identical lines once the matter was amended to 10% total, thus approving the 10% raise.
The body also launched a process to review the compensation on the city’s mayor position, which pays $150,000 a year and is elected every four years. That process, now in front of the body’s administration and finance committee, must be held every two years, according to McCarthy, who introduced it. The councilors’ stipends are also set to 10% of the mayor’s salary, meaning an increase in the mayor’s pay also increases their own, though it wouldn’t take effect until after the next election season.
“This is something that, by ordinance, we’re required to do,” McCarthy said, “so I’ll make sure the committee has a meeting about this.”
